This weekend marks the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.
The occasion will be marked with a four-day bank holiday weekend, incorporating a wide-range of celebrations involving members of the royal family.
In addition to being the longest-reigning British monarch and having a particular fondness for corgis, the Queen is also globally recognised for her bold sartorial choices.
Never one to shy away from wearing vibrant colours, the royal frequently dons bright shades of pink, blue, green and yellow to public engagements, much to the delight of the crowds she encounters.
In commemoration of her Platinum Jubilee, here are 38 of the Queen’s most colourful fashion moments:
38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion momentsShow all 38
