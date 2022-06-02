Platinum Jubilee: 38 of the Queen’s most colourful fashion moments

Queen Elizabeth II has always had a keen eye for colour

Sabrina Barr
Thursday 02 June 2022 11:03
Comments
The Queen turns 94

This weekend marks the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The occasion will be marked with a four-day bank holiday weekend, incorporating a wide-range of celebrations involving members of the royal family.

In addition to being the longest-reigning British monarch and having a particular fondness for corgis, the Queen is also globally recognised for her bold sartorial choices.

Never one to shy away from wearing vibrant colours, the royal frequently dons bright shades of pink, blue, green and yellow to public engagements, much to the delight of the crowds she encounters.

In commemoration of her Platinum Jubilee, here are 38 of the Queen’s most colourful fashion moments:

Recommended

38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments

Show all 38

For all the latest news on the royal family, click here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in