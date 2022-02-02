Julia Fox addresses headlines claiming she copies Kim Kardashian’s style

Julia Fox has squashed reports that she copies Kim Kardashian’s style after she posted a photograph of herself wearing a designer breastplate.

The Uncut Gems actor shared a headline published by Page Six on her Instagram Stories that read: “Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian in high-fashion breastplate”.

The publication compared Fox’s outfit to one worn by the SKIMS founder in November. At the time, Kardashian modelled a number of stone breastplates created by Studio Silius for a KKW Fragrance campaign.

But Fox, who is dating Kanye West, dismissed the report and clarified that she had worn her own breastplate for Halloween, before Kardashian’s campaign was launched.

In text pasted over the now-deleted screenshot, Fox said: “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. P.S. The breastplate is by Jacque Label.”

However, the actor has been spotted in several fashion items that have been worn by Kardashian in previous years.

Last month, Fox wore a pair of thigh-high silver Balenciaga boots to a dinner date with West during Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian had worn the same boots several times in 2016.

A sheer, striped Jean Paul Gaultier dress worn by Kardashian at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards was also seen on Fox in September 2021, when she attended a party thrown by Christian Louboutin.

Julia Fox arrives at the LoubIllusions Party at the Atelier Des Lumieres as part of the Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 on September 30, 2021 (Getty Images For Christian Loubo)

Fox and West made several appearance in Paris throughout January while wearing matching outfits ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

On 23 January, the pair – dubbed “Juliye” by Fox – attended a Kenzo runway show in matching denim-on-denim looks. West wore Balenciaga and Levi’s paired with Red Wing boots, while Fox’s all denim-look was from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry’s Spring 2022 collection.

Kanye west and Julia Fox attend Kenzo show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week (Getty Images For Kenzo)

Later that night, they wore coordinated leather looks to a party hosted by Rick Owens. Photographs show Fox in a red leather dress by the designer, thigh-high silver Baleciaga boots and a black leather coat, next to West who wore an all-black leather ensemble and a gray scarf over his mouth and head.

The following day, Fox and West wore matching all-black leather looks to the Schiaparelli couture show. West reprised his look from the night before, while Fox donned a sculpted leather Schiaparelli mini dress with thigh-high leather boots.

(GC Images)

West has been known to style Kardashian’s outfits throughout their relationship. The pair, who share four children together, are in the process of divorcing after six years of marriage.