Julia Fox has shared a candid response to the criticism over her latest look at New York Fashion Week.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on 7 September, Fox, 33, addressed the backlash she faced over the outfit, which consisted of a chain bra with metal pasties and chain bottoms that she was wearing underneath a black trench coat. As she described some of the remarks that people made about her look, she also questioned why the outfit was an issue in the first place.

“I got in trouble for that one,” she said. “There were a lot of haters, being like: ‘This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.’ But, it’s like: ‘Why?’ It’s just my body.’”

The Uncut Gems star continued to make quips about why online trolls were criticising her body.

“Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime?” she joked. “Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, What the heck!”

She also spoke candidly about why she chooses the memorable outfits she wears when attending major events.

“If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it’s literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It’s not this,” she said. “That’s kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous.”

This isn’t the first time that Fox has made headlines with one of her outfits. In May 2022, she went viral when she was seen wearing a black and white bra-and-underwear set from Alexander Wang while at a supermarket. Although she didn’t have a top over the bra, she was wearing an oversized denim jacket, and a pair of calf-length denim boots.

Amid the confusion over why she wore the outfit, Fox took to Instagram Stories to make some clarifications. Sharing a meme of herself, which read “when it’s laundry day but you have errands to run,” Fox said: “I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol.”

Earlier this year, Fox also hit back at criticism over her appearance, with the actor shutting down rumours that she’s taking Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication that has been used for weight loss.

“All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things...people are saying that I’m taking Ozempic or whatever it’s called,” she told ET in March. “I’m not and I never have...I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it.”

During her recent interview with ET, which took place at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Fox quipped that the semi-sheer dress and pair of black wings she was wearing was “pretty tame” look.

However, she still poked fun at how she styled her long, black hair, adding: “We’re rocking a mullet today because I think Fashion Week is a mullet — it’s business in the front, party in the back.”

She also expressed her excitement about walking the runway for Victoria Secret’s 2023 fashion show.

“I’m really happy about it. I grew up wearing Victoria’s Secret and stealing the underwear and bras, but that’s the old me,” Fox said. “Now I get it for free! Still not paying, take notes.”