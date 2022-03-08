Jung Ho-yeon opens Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week

Jung Ho-yeon kicked off proceedings at the Louis Vuitton women’s Fall/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Squid Game star and former model opened the show for the high-end French fashion house at the capital’s Musée d'Orsay.

The 27-year-old wore oversized pinstripe trousers, a white shirt with a colourful yellow patterned tie hung loosely around her neck, and a large brown leather jacket with an embellished collar detail.

The luxury label’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière called the collection “an excursion into a perceptible, fleeting, and decisive moment when everything comes to the fore, in all its innocence and insight. The impermanence and beautiful volatility of adolescence.”

The Oscar-winning actor was named Louis Vuitton’s latest global ambassador for fashion, watches, and jewellery in October 2021.

Made famous for her performance as Player 067 in the hit Netflix series, Ho-yeon has previously starred in Louis Vuitton’s 2017 ready-to-wear campaign, in addition to walking on the French fashion house’s runway.

In a statement released at the time, Ghesquière said: “I immediately fell in love with Ho-yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.”

In her own statement, Ho-yeon told Korean pop-culture website Soompi: “It is an honour to mark my beginnings as an actress with Louis Vuitton after having worked with them as a model.

“I’m looking forward to every moment I will experience with Louis Vuitton as their global ambassador.”

Louis Vuitton, of the LVMH group, also used the occasion to reveal it has sealed a new long-term partnership with the Musee d’Orsay that will see the brand promoting the museum and its associated art collection.

The fashion event was the first time in history the esteemed museum, which holds the world’s largest collection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist art, had hosted a fashion show, with models weaving between marble and bronze sculptures in outsized garments.