As he makes a return to music: 6 times Justin Bieber was a menswear icon

Justin Bieber has revealed he is set to release new music this Friday, August 20th.

The Canadian megastar took to Instagram to tell fans that about a brand new collab with DJ and songwriter Skrillex with the cryptic caption ‘Friday’.

A decade ago, Bieber was known for his high-top trainers and catchy pop hits, but as his music has evolved, so too has his personal style.

Known for his mix of street and skatewear, Bieber does dressing down like no other male celebrity – whether he’s relaxing at home in a Drew House hoodie (his viral fashion label) or he’s making a case for socks and sliders.

Here we take a look at just a few times that Bieber proved he was the master of smart-casual dressing.

1. The time he paired a cardigan and chinos

When he’s not sporting his trademark pastel tracksuits and beanie hats, Bieber is no stranger to a pair of pressed trousers.

Whether teaming his chinos with a boxy tee or colourful knitwear, he always makes his smarter outfits err on the side of casual with a pair of box fresh trainers.

2. The time he wore rubber Chelsea boots

Bieber likes to experiment with footwear trends and – love them or hate them – he even made male Crocs a ‘thing’ during lockdown.

Proving he’s abreast of the latest shoe styles, he sported these trend-ticking laceless rubber Chelsea boots (spotted recently on the Dior and Ganni catwalks) alongside his usual sports-luxe uniform.

3. The time he wore checkerboard print

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram recently, you’ll know that the checkerboard print is huge for this season, especially in menswear.

Bieber shared his perfect take on the trend in the form of this pink jersey by the streetwear brand Liberal Youth.

4. The time he did West Coast cool

Bieber has a home in Los Angeles and looked every bit the Californian style icon when he paired his West Coast crew neck with a pair of knitted trousers, some black Converse and a Homburg hat for a date night with his wife Hailey Bieber

5. The time he matched Hailey Bieber

Speaking of Hailey Bieber, if you follow loved-up newlyweds on Instagram, you’ll know that the pair regularly share adorable selfies in matching outfits.

We’re slightly obsessed with this cosy couples look, featuring North Face puffer jackets, which were the standout outerwear trend for braving the elements last winter.

6. The time he made us want to buy a Drew hoodie

If there’s one thing you can depend on Bieber wearing, its an oversized hoodie from his skate brand Drew House.

Comfortable, chilled and refreshingly anti-glam, his was the celebrity style we most wanted to emulate during the depths of lockdown.

With its roots in the hip-hop scene, the chart-topping singer upped the loungewear look by pairing his shorts and hoodie with a pair of Nike socks and black sliders.