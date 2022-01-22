A beauty brand has apologised and removed a video that featured an influencer using an anti-Asian slur following backlash from fans.

Juvia’s Place, a US-based makeup brand, posted a makeup tutorial on its social media pages earlier this week featuring influencer Maggie Carrie, who has more than 404,000 followers on Instagram.

In the video, Carrie uses the slur to describe how she applies her eyeliner and drew swift backlash in the hours after it was posted.

Screen recordings of the video, which has now been removed from Juvia’s Place’s social media pages, were shared on Twitter and Instagram with beauty fans criticising the brand for posting it.

One person wrote: “Are you for real right now? You literally posted this on your main IG page too. Racial slurs against Asians are just fine apparently.”

Another asked: “For real, Juvia’s Place? You really reviewed this video and went, ‘Yep, post!’”

Several people said they would no longer purchase products from the brand, with one person writing: “Well there’s one less beauty brand I’ll be spending money on! Unfortunate because their full coverage foundation is amazing, but it’s not ‘ignore racial slurs’ amazing.”

Four days after the video was first published, the brand posted an apology on its Instagram Stories and said: “We understand a video posted on our page has a comment in it that is offensive.

“Please know that we continue to be true to our mission of being a brand that represents all races, all people and all cultures. The video has been removed.

“We sincerely apologise tribe,” it added.

Carrie also took to her Instagram Stories to apologise for her comment, claiming she used the slur “unknowingly”.

She wrote: “I sincerely apologise to anyone whom I may have offended in any way. Unknowingly, I used an insulting word to describe an attribute.

“My fault! I ain’t know [sic]. We learn something new every day!”

Carrie later posted a further explanation on her Instagram page, defending her use of the word as “simply trying to describe an attribute” and criticising those who have sent her “evil s***”.

Using the racial slur two more times in her post, Carrie wrote: “You can show me for being uneducated but I am not racist. You honestly can tell I did not know but after learning so I apologise [sic].”

But beauty fans were unconvinced by Carrie’s apology, with some calling it “the absolute worst apology”.

“There is no way in the year of our lord 2022 she didn’t know it was a racial slur,” one commenter said.

Another added: “She would’ve been better off not apologising. How is she gonna say [the slur] literally in the apology.”