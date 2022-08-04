Stripes are taking over: How to style the biggest print trend of the season

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Designers went wild for stripes on the spring/summer 2022 catwalks, with everything from monochrome to multicoloured – in understated pinstriped shirts and bold, disco-tastic gowns.

With summer in full swing, now’s the perfect time to try the trend, whether you’re looking for holiday gear, weekend outfits or the perfect party dress.

Here’s how to work stripes into your summer wardrobe…

Nautical

As seen at Wales Bonner and JW Anderson, nautical navy and white stripes never go out of style.

This season the classic long-sleeved Breton top makes way for breezy, summery singlets, tees and cute co-ord sets. Team with white denim and espadrilles for a chic seaside look.

(Tu at Sainsburys/PA)

Tu Nautical Stripe Drop Shoulder Coord T-Shirt, £6.40 (was £16); Nautical Stripe Coord Shorts, £5.60 (were £14), Sainsbury’s

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Stripe Woven Front Sleeveless T-Shirt, £26

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Mono Stripe Ivory Knitted Top, £39.50

Vertical stripes

The coastal inspiration continues with deckchair-style vertical stripes. Flowing frocks made a statement at Schiaparelli and Tory Burch, while stripey separates were layered together at Jil Sander and Kenneth Ize.

Embrace the catwalk clashing look by teaming contrasting tops and bottoms, or keep it simple with a striped midi dress and tonal accessories.

(Lyle and Scott/PA)

Lyle and Scott Women’s Striped Cardigan Ecru, £36 (was £90)

(Crew Clothing/PA)

Crew Clothing Red Pink Stripe Sundress, £69

Monochrome

(Albaray/PA)

Albaray Linen Stripe Dress, £75 (was £130)

Always a classy combination, black and white stripes were seen on everything from sassy minidresses (Balmain and Courreges) to sweeping gowns (Erdem and Tory Burch).

Take your pick, whether it’s form-fitting frocks (for work or play), or relaxed-fit linen day dresses.

(Freemans/PA)

Lascana Striped Long Sleeve Cardigan, £38; Lascana Striped T-Shirt Dress, £38, Freemans

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Compact Stretch Stripe Detail Pencil Midi Dress, £117 (was £195)

Occasionwear

Barbie Ferreira wearing Fendi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Alamy/PA)

Taking the retro route for SS22, models at Fendi, Brandon Maxwell and Jil Sander sashayed down the runway in bright, showstopping gowns.

The coolest way to do occasionwear this summer, a striped maxi dress in punchy or pastel hues is a winner for weddings and garden parties.

Play up the Seventies disco vibes with metallic platform heels and a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Chi Chi London One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Stripe Print Midi Dress in Pink, £40 (was £65)

(Roman/PA)

Roman White Stripe Print Frill Detail Maxi Dress, £40 (was £48)

(Freemans/PA)

Love Mark Heyes Stripe Print Tiered Midi Dress, £49; Kaleidoscope Rose Gold Tone Metallic Wedge Sandals, £45, Freemans