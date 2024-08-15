Kamala Harris enlists 16 American designers to create campaign collection

Support truly

Kamala Harris is pushing out a new clothing line by 16 top designers in support of her 2024 US presidential campaign.

After the Harris-Walz camouflage “midwest princess” hat reportedly reached nearly $1m in sales in less than a day, the Harris campaign has added a collection of socks, tote bags, T-shirts, and sweatshirts ahead of the presidential election in November. Now, American voters can purchase from a wide bundle of goods, crafted by some of the most celebrated designers in fashion, including Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Willy Chavarria, Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, and Sergio Hudson.

From red, white, and blue-striped crew socks to a “Reproductive Rights Now” black long-sleeved shirt, the new line of merchandise shines a light on Harris’s running platform and the issues she’s focused on.

Meaghan Burdick – Harris’s senior campaign advisor – told Vogue about the new collection: “Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz are fighting for a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.

“The Designers for Democracy are a group of beloved American designers who believe in that vision and are working to get Harris and Walz to the White House,” Burdick explained.

While designers such as Aurora James, Vera Wang, Joseph Altuzurra, and Victor Glemaud have been known to contribute to the Democratic presidential election collection in past years, fresh creatives like Rachel Scott and Bettina Benson have been tapped by Harris’s team this year.

Each contributor either partnered with another or individually produced an item reflecting the issue they’re most passionate about. For example, Aurora James – the creative director of Brother Vellies – crafted crew socks with red hearts and “Reproductive Freedom” stitched in black across the ankle, as well as a T-shirt that reads: “America Is An Idea.”

“The most important issue for me this fall is unity and compassion,” James said. “For too long, people that look like me were made to feel that we didn’t belong here. But America belongs to all of us, equally.

“I am a firm believer that an inclusive country is a stronger country. I couldn’t be more excited to support Kamala Harris on her way to the White House,” James added. “She carries so many of our ideas and dreams about who America is and who she can be, alongside her.”

Thom Browne fashioned a navy-blue scarf with red trim and the message, “Let’s win this,” emblazoned on the neck. Jonathan Cohen designed a blue crew neck sweatshirt, embroidered with a vine of red and white roses with the wording: “Vote 2024.”

Meanwhile, Brett Heyman crafted a simple black tote bag with “History is Watching” in blue lettering. Other designs include the phrases “We Are Not Going Back” and “We Chose Freedom.” Tory Burch also created a canvas tote bag with “VOTE” written all over.

Burch told Vogue: “Voting is an honor and a privilege, and democracy works best when everyone participate.”

The collection, “Designers for Democracy,” is available to purchase online here.

The Harris campaign has been targeting Gen Z voters since the Vice President was announced as the new Democratic candidate, after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. When Harris announced Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her vice president running mate on August 6, viewers noticed Walz’s outfit included one accessory that resembled rising artist Chappell Roan’s famed merchandise items – the “Midwest Princess” camouflage hat.

Piggybacking off the excitement, and the push for Harris and Walz to design their own rendition, the campaign released a collection of “Harris-Walz” camouflage baseball caps, similar to the “Good Luck, Babe” singer’s own line.