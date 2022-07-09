The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Wimbledon to watch the women’s singles’ finals, where Ons Jabeur faces Elena Rybakina.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton chose to champion sustainability by re-wearing a custom bright yellow tea dress by Roksanda, which she also wore in March when she arrived in Jamaica.

The dress features short sleeves with an asymmetric bow-like bodice and a full-length flowing skirt.

While the dress is bespoke, a similar option – sleeveless and with a pleated skirt – from the British brand is currently available to buy online for £895.

Kate wore the dress with minimal jewellery and chose to wear her hair down.

It marks the second time the duchess has made an appearance at this year’s annual tennis tourmanent.

On Tuesday (5 July), the duchess was pictured in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in a blue dress with white polka dots by Alessandra Rich, which she had also worn before.

The dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a high neck, waist belt, and a midi-length hemline.

The pleated embellished polka-dot silk crepe de chine midi dress retails for £1,515, but The Outnet had it on sale for £454. It is no longer available to buy.

It marked the second time Kate had worn the dress in the past month, as she donned it for the Big Jubilee Lunch as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations at the beginning of June.

Kate regularly re-wears items from her wardrobe to high-profile events, leading fans to hail her quiet commitment to sustainable fashion.