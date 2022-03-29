The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a polka dot gown to the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Taking place on Tuesday 29 March at Westminster Abbey, the service marks nearly a year since Prince Philip’s death on 9 April 2021, aged 99.

Now, roughly 1,800 people have gathered to celebrate the Duke’s life, with guests including senior members of the royal family, such as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Prince William and Prince Andrew.

Kate Middleton chose to wear a high-neck gown by Alessandra Rich for the occasion.

The silk dress features a turtle neck and puffed shoulders with button detailing on the left.

Additionally, the gown boasts a subtle belt at the waist, full-length sleeves and a pleated skirt that grazes the calves. It also features a knee-length slit in the skirt.

The Duchess wore the dress with a simple pair of black stiletto heels and a black hat.

While it has now sold out online, the gown previously retailed $2,225 (£1,698).

It’s not the first time Kate has supported the eponymous brand, which was founded by Italian-born Rich in 2010.

Kate pictured attending the service with her daughter, Princess Charlotte (PA)

Rich has since become a go-to for royals and celebrities, with her designs famed for their retro references and flattering fits.

Kate most recently wore one of Rich’s designs as she departed the Bahamas on the final leg of her royal tour of the Caribbean with the Duke of Cambridge.

On Sunday, Kate was pictured arriving at Lynden Pindling International Airport in a yellow printed Alessandra Rich dress.

Kate chose another Alessandra Rich dress for her recent royal tour to the Caribbean (Getty Images)

The 1980s-inspired gown featured a hip peplum, exaggerated puff sleeves and a midi-length pencil skirt.

It was also cinched in at the waist and worn with a bejewelled belt, while faux pearl buttons lined the bodice and skirt. The dress is currently available online for £1,690.