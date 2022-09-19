Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate, Princess of Wales, wore a black tailored jacket and wide-brimmed hat with a netted veil to the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland at the age of 96.

The Princess of Wales arrived at the Abbey in a car with Camilla, Queen Consort, and her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate also wore a statement necklace belonging to her late grandmother-in-law that featured four rows of pears and a central diamond clasp.

The Four-Row Japanese pearl choker, as it’s called, was first loaned to Kate by the Queen in 2017; she also wore it to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

The late Princess Diana wore the same necklace for a banquet at Hampton Court Palace in 1982.

Kate wore another item from the Queen’s jewellery collection to the funeral: the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.

The final mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the late monarch’s five-day lying-in-state concluded.

For women in the royal family, there is a strict dress code that they must follow on the day of the funeral.

Even non-working royals, including Meghan Markle, must wear a traditional black lace veil in some form.

These “mourning veils”, as they’re known, signify that the wearer is in mourning, but also offer them some privacy should they become emotional during the furneral.

Women in the royal family wore such veils to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

As is tradition, everyone in attendance on Monday wore black; this custom dates back to Queen Victoria, who wore black for 40 years following the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.