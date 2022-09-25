Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Kate Moss returns to catwalk in Bottega Veneta show for Milan Fashion Week

‘One of the greatest to ever do it,’ one fan commented

Saman Javed
Sunday 25 September 2022 10:06
Comments
Kate Moss recalls Johnny Depp pulling diamond necklace 'out crack of his arse' for her

Kate Moss returned to the catwalk this weekend as she walked for Bottega Veneta in Milan.

The supermodel showcased the Italian’s designer’s spring/summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (24 September).

Moss appeared on the catwalk wearing a blue-toned flannel over a white vest and low-rise slouchy jeans.

Speaking to Vogue ahead of the show, Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy said the flannel required 12 layers of prints to achieve the desired colour.

“It’s this kind of casual comfort and we put it to an extreme and we call it perverse banality,” Blazy said.

Recommended

Moss’s appearance has been hailed by fans, with videos capturing her walk quickly going viral.

“The casual air of confidence, all the time in the world,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “She has a subtle elegant, chic walk that a lot of the new girls don’t have.”

(AP)

One Twitter user described her walk as “impeccable”, while another commented that Moss was “one of the greatest to ever do it”.

Moss’s return to the catwalk comes shortly after she opened up about some of the criticisms she faced at the height of her modelling career in the Nineties.

During an appearance on Desert Island Discs in July, Moss said she believes she was made a “scapegoat for other people’s problems” after she took part in her first nude photoshoot at the age of 19.

Recommended

“I was never anorexic, I never have been,” the model said, referring to the shoot with photographer Corinne Day. “I had never taken heroin. I was thin because I didn’t get fed at shoots or in shows and I had always been thin.

“It was a fashion shoot. It was shot at my flat and that is how I could afford to live at the time. And I think it was a shock because I wasn’t voluptuous and I was just a normal girl. I wasn’t a glamazon model, and I think that shocked them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in