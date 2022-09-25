Kate Moss returns to catwalk in Bottega Veneta show for Milan Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Moss returned to the catwalk this weekend as she walked for Bottega Veneta in Milan.

The supermodel showcased the Italian’s designer’s spring/summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (24 September).

Moss appeared on the catwalk wearing a blue-toned flannel over a white vest and low-rise slouchy jeans.

Speaking to Vogue ahead of the show, Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy said the flannel required 12 layers of prints to achieve the desired colour.

“It’s this kind of casual comfort and we put it to an extreme and we call it perverse banality,” Blazy said.

Moss’s appearance has been hailed by fans, with videos capturing her walk quickly going viral.

“The casual air of confidence, all the time in the world,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “She has a subtle elegant, chic walk that a lot of the new girls don’t have.”

(AP)

One Twitter user described her walk as “impeccable”, while another commented that Moss was “one of the greatest to ever do it”.

Moss’s return to the catwalk comes shortly after she opened up about some of the criticisms she faced at the height of her modelling career in the Nineties.

During an appearance on Desert Island Discs in July, Moss said she believes she was made a “scapegoat for other people’s problems” after she took part in her first nude photoshoot at the age of 19.

“I was never anorexic, I never have been,” the model said, referring to the shoot with photographer Corinne Day. “I had never taken heroin. I was thin because I didn’t get fed at shoots or in shows and I had always been thin.

“It was a fashion shoot. It was shot at my flat and that is how I could afford to live at the time. And I think it was a shock because I wasn’t voluptuous and I was just a normal girl. I wasn’t a glamazon model, and I think that shocked them.”