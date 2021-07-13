Kate Moss has been named as the new ambassador of Kim Kardashian’s underwear and loungewear brand, SKIMS.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the pair, who met in 2014, went travelling to Rome together, visiting the Vatican and stepping out with Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss.

Kardashian made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter, posting two photographs of Moss modelling two different sets of SKIMS underwear.

She wrote: “Introducing Kate Moss for SKIMS. I first met Kate in 2014 through Ricardo Tisco, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humour, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since!

“She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style, and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this summer!”

The announcement comes after Kardashian announced that SKIMS will be the official supplier of underwear, loungewear and pyjamas for Team USA’s female athletes during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The brand released a Team USA capsule collection for the public to buy on Monday.

The entrepreneur and Internet super star has expanded her business empire with SKIMS and KKW Beauty in the past decade, with the latter undergoing a rebrand from 1 August.

Kardashian revealed her admiration for Moss in a 2014 interview with the MailOnline, and said: “I love how she wears her winged eyeliner and her messy hair and how it looks so effortless but still put together. It looks beachy and messy at the same time I love her glamour.”

Moss was recently spotted supporting the England national team during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley stadium on Sunday night. She and Lila were joined by David Beckham and his son Cruz and daughter Harper, as well as Tom Cruise and Stormzy.