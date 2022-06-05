Kate Moss wears Union Jack blazer atop pageant bus days after Johnny Depp verdict
The model joined Charlotte Tilbury on a double decker bus
Supermodel Kate Moss has taken part in the platinum jubilee pageant just days after Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Moss was a witness for the Depp team during the six-week trial, where she testified that Depp did not push her down a flight of stairs during their relationship in the nineties.
During the three-minute video appearance, the 48-year-old denied that Depp had ever “pushed her in that way”.
Depp was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4 million) dollars in punitive damages by the jury, while Heard was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) in compensatory damages.
On Sunday, for the platinum jubilee pageant to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the British throne, Moss rode atop a double decker bus with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, and Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor.
Tilbury was the official beauty partner of the pageant and recruited the model and the actor to represent the nineties.
Taking to Instagram, Tilbury wrote: “Darlings, we are all aboard the nineties double-decker bus to commemorate some of the most memorable and transformative moments of Her Majesty The Queen’s ICONIC 70-year reign!!
“It is such an honour to be representing this incredible decade!! I feel so lucky to have started my career in the 90s, the era of SUPERMODELS, GLAMOUR and FABULOUSNESS!! So many of my WORLD-FAMOUS beauty secrets were born backstage in the 90s, from my ICONIC Charlotte’s Magic Cream moisturiser, which I used to mix to instantly transform the look of models’ skin, to my Nude Kate lipstick, blended by hand to mimic the natural pigments of Kate’s lips!!”
Hundreds of “national treasures” joined the Time of Our Lives section of the spectacle in central London, which paid homage to the last seven decades of the monarch’s historic reign.
The celebrities, who have been pivotal to British culture over the last 70 years, travelled through the street parade in decorated open-top double-decker buses each themed to a decade.
Supermodels Moss and Naomi Campbell led stars on the 1990s pageant bus, which was designed in a denim style with images of figures like the Spice Girls.
Additional reporting by PA
