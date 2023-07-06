As Katie Boulter takes Wimbledon by storm, we look at her best on-court fashion so far

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All eyes are on the nation’s new number one tennis player Katie Boulter.

The 26-year-old — who plays right-handed and is about 180cm tall — has been in British Vogue, on the cover of Tatler, and had deals with Nike, Wilson and Jaguar, and Airbnb.

She won the International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles title in 2013, was supported by the NTC Pro Access Programme, which offers the highest level of support to developing players between 16 and 24, with the best chance of reaching the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) or The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) top 100 singles players, and claimed her first WTA title at the Rothesay Open Nottingham, this year.

The Leicester-born star is now into the second round at Wimbledon after beating Daria Saville, despite the interruption by a Just Stop Oil protestor, who scattered pieces of jigsaw orange confetti on the court.

Boulter is in a relationship with Australian Alex De Minaur — also a Tennis player ranked No 17 in the world — and the pair will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Here are some of her best looks on the court.

Boulter celebrated her victory over Daria Saville on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, in a layered white snug-fitting Nike tennis dress made with a mix of mesh fabrics, leaving the two-layer skirt to flow and flare as she moved.

Whilst playing against France’s Caroline Garcia at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at the Edgbaston Priory Club, Boulter wore a one sleeved patch-worked tennis dress in a yellow and green palette. She paired it with a white Nike sports visor and sweat bands.

This web-patterned Nike tennis dress may be one of Boulter’s favourite on-court looks. The two-layers take the traditional tennis skirt in a new direction. She first wore the lilac and black version at the French Open tournament at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France. And then repeated the outfit in another colour at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Boulter celebrated her victory over Clara Burel on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in a white Nike tennis dress with a mesh detailing around the collarbone, and exaggerated pleated sides. She paired it with another white Nike sports visor, but no sweat bands this time.

This royal blue Nike vest top and white tennis skirt combo was perfect for when Boulter represented Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow singles tournament, last year. She played against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.