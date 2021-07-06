Paris Haute Couture Week: All the best celebrity looks from the shows

After going digital in January, Paris Haute Couture Week is back, with big-name labels staging physical shows to unveil their autumn/winter 2021 collections.

A host of celebrities have flocked to the French capital to take their place on the front row, attend the hottest parties and show off their finest fashion week outfits…

Suki Waterhouse

Actress Suki Waterhouse poses for photographers prior to the Chanel's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented Monday, July 5, 2021, in Paris

Model and actor Suki Waterhouse was dressed by Dior for the brand’s AW21 show, the 29-year-old donning a studded body harness over a simple white shirt and black trousers.

Florence Pugh

British actor Florence Pugh chose an embellished crop top and skirt for Dior, accessorising her outfit with chunky lace-up boots and a tiny blue handbag.

Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne poses for photographers prior to the Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented Monday, July 5, 2021, in Paris

Also at Dior, model and actor Cara Delevingne went for the soft tailoring look in an oversized navy suit.

Jessica Chastain

Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers prior to the Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented Monday, July 5, 2021, in Paris

American actor Jessica Chastain wore a white Dior minidress with a burgundy Caro bag and black patent stilettos.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton event with partner Orlando Bloom, the singer donning a metallic lavender dress with a ruffled tulle hem.

Diane Kruger

Sharing a bathroom mirror selfie from the Louis Vuitton event on Instagram, actor Diane Kruger revealed: “My mother told me tonight that I’m probably too old to wear this short of a dress”. The 44-year-old styled her blue metallic minidress with white boots and some impressive jewellery.