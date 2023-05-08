All the best on-stage fashion from the Coronation Concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry stole the show in the fashion stakes at the Coronation Concert in a huge custom made Vivienne Westwood ball gown.

The 38-year-old US singer gave a rendition of her hit tracks Roar and Firework in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Her voluminous gown, made with gold metallic leatherette, featured a train and separate sleeves, a sculpted bodice and plunging neckline.

It had a definite 18-century silhouette and was “baroque-inspired” according to a post by the brand on Instagram.

The dress is based on a bridal gown from a classic 2006 Vivienne Westwood Gold Label collection.

However, many viewers commented on Twitter that it resembled a gold Quality Street toffee penny wrapper.

Singer Tiwa Savage continued the metallic theme with a stunning off-the-shoulder dress by Nigerian designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

The gown featured a corseted bodice, a ruffled accent and a flowing skirt. Attached was a long sash that draped from the waist to the floor.

The vivid green colour may have been a nod to the flag of the singer’s home country of Nigeria.

Never one to shy away from the fashion spotlight, Nicole Scherzinger paid tribute to the King in a royal blue velvet gown.

The design by Nicolas Jebran featured an exposed mesh corset with embroidered detailing and an asymmetric skirt.

The 44-year-old, who sang Reflection from Mulan, topped off the look with jewellery by Aariya Diamonds.

Meanwhile, Paloma Faith was bang on trend with a hot pink Roksanda dress with oversize balloon sleeves.

The singer paired it with long black latex gloves and a black belt to cinch in the waist.

The 41-year-old didn’t stop at just one showstopping look, changing backstage into a bespoke Vivienne Westwood draped corseted dress in dove grey silk taffeta with a layered tulle petticoat.

She paired it with the brand’s Climate Revolution T-shirt, showing her support for the Vivienne Foundation – which was perfectly in keeping with the King’s sustainability message.

Olly Murs went much more minimalist with a simple ivory suit over a white tank top, which he paired with pointy-toed boots.

US singer and Prince’s Trust ambassador Lionel Richie wore a sparkly white tailcoat to belt out classics like All Night Long (All Nigh) and Easy.