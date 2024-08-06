How to keep your manicure perfect while playing sport

Support truly

Keely Hodgkinson stunned with a faultless performance last night, winning gold for Great Britain in the women’s 800m final.

Her impeccable display was accompanied with a likewise flawless manicure: a matte lilac set with a white shadow portrait of a French antique side profile.

open image in gallery Hodgkinson sported a purple manicure, a colour symbolising nobility, power and ambition (Peter Byrne/PA)

An homage to the Stade de France where Hodgkinson won her victory; the British sprinter is not the only Olympian to indulge in creative nail sets.

American runner, Sha’Carri Richardson, has turned heads with her flamboyant manicures on the track – leaving many to question the safety of such embellishments.

open image in gallery USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson epitomises the ‘go big or go home’ mentality in both her nails and performance (Alamy/PA)

We turn to leading nail expert and deputy editor of Beauty Answers, Katie Walker, who reveals the best way to keep your manicure smart, safe and spotless during sport.

Is it okay to have a manicure during sport?

If the world-class Olympians are anything to go by – there is no harm in having a glamorous set of nails to accompany your workout. In fact, in many cases, it’s actually better than leaving your nails natural.

Many top athletes paint their nails to protect them from bacteria and fungi. Spending hours in sweaty conditions is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, and painting both fingers and toenails with a protective top coat can help avoid infection of the nail bed.

Of course, this then opens up the opportunity to have fun with the set that people will see, which has led many Olympians to don their countries’ colours in exciting and creative manicures on the athletic world stage.

open image in gallery American sprinter Noah Lyles has become known for his cool and short sets on the track (Alamy/PA)

The difference between a sports and everyday manicure

There are a few key differences between a regular manicure and an Olympians’ (other than the sportsperson that showcases it, of course). Depending on your sport, shape is a crucial consideration. If your sport includes equipment or kit, it’s best to keep them short to reduce breakage and to opt for a rounded shape to minimise snagging or cause injury.

open image in gallery Indian Table Tennis player, Manika Batra,keeps her manicure short and smooth so not to snag the table or bat (Alamy/PA)

“If you are someone who struggles with nail breakage or you’re a swimmer with prolonged exposure to swimming pool chemicals, it may be worth investing in BIAB or gel,” says Walker, “As opposed to traditional nail polish, this adds a further layer of strength and protection to your nails.”

Don’t forget to warm up and cool down

Just like a pre-workout warm up, prepping your nails is integral to maintaining their strength and style. “Making sure to buff your nails before painting them will help to create a smooth surface for the polish to adhere to,” says Walker. “When it comes to applying the polish, you want to apply it in thin layers to prevent peeling and chipping, and cap the free edges to seal the tips.”

Outside of the manicure itself, Walker advises you cool down not only your muscles but your nails: “Thoroughly wash your hands after taking part in sport to remove any build up of dead skin cells and be sure to moisturise, ideally with coconut oil, to keep your hands and nails healthy.”

The best nail polishes for sport

Best for: Durability and easy application

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish Matter Of Fiction, £10.99, Look Fantastic

Best for: Gel-like finish without a UV light

open image in gallery (Notino/PA)

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel, £9.90, Notino

Best for: Variety and choice

open image in gallery (Love CND/PA)

CND Vinylux Live Love Lavendar, £6.98 (was £13.95)

Best for: Professional-grade long-lasting wear

open image in gallery (Nail Polish Direct/PA)

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color – The Woman In The Moon, £18, Nail Polish Direct