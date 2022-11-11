Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelsea Ballerini has posted a hilarious response after she wore the same dress as Mackenzie Porter to the 2022 CMA Awards.

The country music singer took to TikTok on 10 November where she posted a video about the red carpet faux pas. “It’s giving: blue is the moment. It’s giving: great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it.”

“It’s giving: don’t you dare do a ‘who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side, it’s rude,” she continued, before casually breaking out into a lyric from Lizzo’s song, “About Damn Time”.

“Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies, tryin’ to bring out the fabulous,” she playfully sang.

On 9 November, the singers turned heads when they walked the CMA’s red carpet wearing the exact same blue Balenciaga dress. The blue floor-length gown was famously first worn by Kim Kardashian to the Oscars Vanity Fair party back in March.

The scuba dress, from Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2022 collection, also features a high neck with cutouts at the back and a train. Ballerini wore a version of the dress with built-in blue gloves, much like Kardashian did, while Porter went sans gloves and accessorised with matching blue dangling earrings.

Many fans praised Kelsea Ballerini’s response and applauded the “I Quit Drinking” singer for her “classy” handling of the accidental twinning moment.

“You are definitely a class act girl! Love your positive response!” one TikTok user commented.

“Class act Kelsea! Way to handle that as a woman and a professional,” said someone else. “Don’t you think for a moment that you didn’t SLAY THAT DRESS!”

One fan wrote, “You handled that situation like a champion!! You looked amazing last night!!” while another person said: “Haha women support women! Hell yes!”

Back in August, Kelsea Ballerini borrowed a dress from Shania Twain to wear to the 2022 ACM Honors. The iconic white Marc Bouwer dress was made famous by the “Any Man of Mine” singer at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

Ballerini said she wanted to wear the dress to pay homage to Twain, who gave the tribute a seal of approval. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it,” Twain said at the time. “It was an incredible night for me at the Grammys. That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again.”