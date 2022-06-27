Kendrick Lamar wore a Tiffany & Co ‘crown of thorns’ for his Glastonbury set

The rapper made his debut at Worthy Farm on the weekend

Kate Ng
Monday 27 June 2022 17:27
Comments
Kendrick Lamar says 'godspeed for women's rights' in wake of Roe vs Wade overturning

Kendrick Lamar donned a custom-made titanium and diamond “crown of thorns” during the debut performance at Glastonbury over the weekend.

The DAMN rapper took to the stage at the iconic event at Worthy Farm on Sunday night in a pared back look, wearing a white shirt, black suit trousers and his headpiece.

He made headlines after concluding his set with the track “Saviour”, during which the rapper appeared to bleed from the thorns and he chanted: “Godspeed for women’s rights. They judge you, they judge Christ.”

The titanium and pave diamond crown was the result of a collaboration between Lamar and his pgLang partner Dave Free.

It took 10 months to be crafted by Tiffany & Co artisans at the jeweller’s New York City workshop .

Recommended

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communication at the jeweller, said in a statement: “Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co for nearly two centuries.

The finished crown of thorns for Kendrick Lamar’s Glastonbury performance, created by Tiffany & Co

(Tiffany & Co)

“We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realising his vision for the crown.”

The “crown of thorns” is a widely-recognised symbol of religious iconography, worn by Jesus Christ as he was crucified in the Bible.

According to Tiffany & Co, the headpiece is a “metaphor for artistic prowess, humility and perseverance”.

The crown is also a “nod of respect to the prolific artists who came before [Lamar], as well as a powerful statement of Lamar’s influence and contributions to music and culture”.

Closeup of Kendrick Lamar’s crown of thorns, created by Tiffany & Co

(Tiffany & Co)

The artists were also inspired by French jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger’s Thorns brooch, which he created in 1947 before joining Tiffany & Co in 1956.

Lamar’s crown featured diamonds of various sizes set closely together to “maximise brilliance” and give a “naturalistic quality” to the piece.

Each diamond was set by hand and the prongs, representing the thorns, were also handcrafted.

(Tiffany & Co)

It took four of Tiffany & Co’s craftsmen more than 1,300 hours from start to finish to create the piece, which weighs approximately 200g.

Recommended

More than 8,000 diamonds were set into the crown, amounting to 137 total carats, and it featured 50 thorns.

The Independent gave Lamar’s Glastonbury performance five stars and said the rapper’s “energy and flowis so good that i feels like he’s overtaking everyone”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in