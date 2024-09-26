Khloe Kardashian releases size-inclusive activewear range

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Khloe Kardashian has released her latest activewear range with Fabletics, just in time for the cold weather.

Entitled “Khloé V4”, the autumnal collection is size-inclusive, ranging from sizes XXS to 4X. This is the reality star’s fourth collaboration with the brand.

Kardashian, 40, wanted to prioritise cosy fabrics, flattering styles and the autumn colour palette.

Size inclusivity has been at the forefront of Kardashian’s brand promotions since launching her denim company, Good American, in 2016, which offers trend-driven designs in sizes 00 through to 32+.

Having experienced body-shaming herself, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uses a body-positivity ethos, writing on the Good American website that she is, “committed to challenging industry norms and is 100% inclusive, always.”

For her activewear collection, Kardashian was inspired by the autumn equinox, balancing light and dark, in order “to symbolise the ultimate duality that exists within every person.”

The edit features a colour palette that inspires introspection, with tones such as herbal green, deep plum, camel and pale pink.

Each piece was created with the intention of layering, with cold-weather leggings, cropped puffer jackets, cosy sweat sets and longline teddy coats.

The full collection is available now in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at fabletics.co.uk.