Kim Kardashian leaves the tag on for Balenciaga fashion show

As an official brand ambassador, it’s no surprise Kim Kardashian was dressed in head-to-toe Balenciaga and sat for the luxury fashion house’s fall/winter 2024-2024 show in Paris. While her attendance might’ve been anticipated, few could’ve guessed she would strategically sport one signature item.

On 3 March, the Skims founder arrived at the Balenciaga presentation in a black lace full-length gown with flared long sleeves. Her hair was pinned in a ponytail, exposing a racy open-back cutout. Kardashian kept the look simple, adding only one unexpected accessory – a Balenciaga tag. The stamped grey label dangled down from the back of the neckline.

Online, people assumed the fashion muse had accidentally forgotten to cut the tag from her designer garb. However, Kardashian had no intention of ripping the expensive badge from the back of her dress.

This season, Balenciaga’s card was tied to the handles of slouchy bags and hooked to the inside of garments, offering it up as if it were a usual charm kept on clothing and accessories.

Though the concept may seem ironic, this isn’t the first time the Spanish brand has turned overlooked everyday items into luxury must-haves. At this point, expect the unexpected when it comes to the work of creative director Demna.

For Balenciaga’s pre-fall collection, Demna staged a presentation in Los Angeles, tapping the lush market Erewhon for inspiration. Models strutted down the street holding grocery store bags and Balenciaga-signed porcelain to-go cups (now on sale for $150).

Kim Kardashian flashes Balenciaga tag purposefully attached to the back of her dress (Kim Kardashian on Instagram)

The brand partnered with the boutique store to offer a $14 dark elixir consisting of lemon, ginger, cinnamon, organic maple syrup, apple, and charcoal.

Kardashian has been spotted donning other obscure Balenciaga pieces like their $450 flips flops fashioned to resemble the disposable open-toe shoes provided after a pedicure. Balenciaga has also come out with a towel designed to be a skirt and a $1,500 Lay’s chip bag made to be a zipper purse.

Dresses made from sweatshirts, folded panties, shoe bags, backpacks, and duffle bags were seen on the fall/winter 2024 runway. Adding to the already avant-garde concept, Demna flipped baggy denim pants as tops and hung suiting like halter-neck pieces, only covering the front half.

“We have this one-minute-to-create-a-dress-challenge in the studio, like Project Runway,” Demna noted. “So we were throwing things on the body and then taking pictures together. It’s very playful.”