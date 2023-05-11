5 sunglasses trends that will be everywhere this summer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The quintessential summer accessory, sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch for any outfit – whether you’re hanging out at home or jetting off on holiday.

When it comes to eyewear, trends move fast, so what frames are in fashion this season?

As we head towards hotter days, these are the five key sunglasses trends to know about…

1. Oversized frames

The coolest way to rock oversized sunnies this season is with sleek square frames, as seen at designer brands such as Celine and Prada.

Opt for black or white opaque frames for an understated-luxe look or choose jewel tones to bring a Seventies glam feel.

Oliver Bonas Teal Crystal Square Sunglasses, £55

CHPO Anna Recycled Plastic Sunglasses, £30, National Trust Shop

2. Sporty

Trendsetter Kim Kardashian now favours sporty sunglasses to top off her looks.

Throw it back to the Nineties and Noughties with narrow, wraparound sunnies with retro denim or tailored outfits.

Poppy Lissiman Caidyn Mint Green Sunglasses, £85

River Island Black Angled Sunglasses, £14

3. Narrow frames

As seen recently on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, narrow rectangular sunglasses are a big hit with celebs and models at the moment.

These eyebrow-revealing frames are a subtle way to nod to the Nineties and a stylish option if you don’t suit oversized square styles.

Marks and Spencer Collection Bevelled Square Sunglasses in Black, £15

Thomas Sabo Kim Slim Rectangular Pale Orange Sunglasses, £179

4. White frames

In contrast to classic black, this season’s white sunglasses are all about making a strong style statement.

From narrow Nineties-inspired styles to big oval frames, go bold with your monochrome sunnies.

Murielle Amalfi Sunglasses, £90

Arms of Eve Jagger White Sunglasses, £126, Wolf and Badger

5. Tortoiseshell

Loving the spring/summer Seventies trend? Then you need a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses to complete your look.

Channel disco-glam with super-sized frames in natural tones, or add a pop of pink.

FatFace Claire Pink Sunglasses, £22; Olivia Linen Shirt in White, £59; Ikat Leaves Palazzo Trousers, £59

Dune London Gracies Tortoiseshell Oversized Sunglasses, £40