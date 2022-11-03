Fans perplexed about why Kim Kardashian ‘keeps borrowing clothes from the dead’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Social media users have criticised Kim Kardashian for “borrowing dead people’s clothes” after her eldest daughter, North West, wore Michael Jackson’s hat on Halloween.

In videos shared to TikTok, the nine-year-old was seen dressed as the pop star in the music video for his 1988 hit single, “Smooth Criminal”.

To complete the outfit, North donned the exact white fedora hat Jackson wore during the video.

Kardashian purchased the hat, alongside one of Jackson’s jackets, at an auction in California in 2019. At the time, she revealed that the memorabilia still had the singer’s makeup on it.

The Halloween costume has sparked backlash from social media users. Some claimed Kardashian was showing a “pattern” of wearing clothes from dead high-profile figures after she recently wore Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis dress to the Met Gala.

“I just find this so disrespectful. Not everything should be a costume or worn for entertainment. Leave them people clothes alone,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Is that for real? If so, first Marilyn Monroe now MJ…@KimKardashian why are y’all so weird and disrespectful.”

A third person wrote: “Nobody else thinks its veryyyyy weird @KimKardashian keeps going around wearing or trying to wear dead people’s clothing?”

One user joked: “Kim should’ve gone as Tomb Raider for Halloween the way she’s been robbing all these dead folks’ possessions.”

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed she “begged” Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum to allow her to wear the dress.

In discussion with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, Kardashian said she had initially been granted permission after she tried on and fit into a prototype.

However, the offer was rescinded due to concerns over damage to the dress when she could not get the original over her hips.

“I wrote them a groveling, begging email but they were very firm. They were like, ‘We can’t get insurance’. I’m like, ‘We’ll get the insurance’. I have an answer for everything. They’re just like, ‘No, we can’t’,” she explained.

Kardashian was later granted permission to wear the dress after she lost 16 pounds to fit into the design.

The Independent has contacted Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.