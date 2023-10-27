Why Kim Kardashian didn’t take Karl Lagerfeld’s cat to the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian initially planned on attending the 2023 Met Gala with a very unusual plus one – the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star made the revelation about who she’d be attending the fashion extravaganza with. “I am going to the Met with Karl Lagerfeld’s cat as my date, and I’m so excited,” she said while on a trip to Paris, documented before the 2023 New York event which was in honour of Lagerfeld.

While she said her trip to Paris gave her the “perfect” opportunity to “come and meet Choupette”, she confessed that she was “nervous” about that introduction. “I feel like I’m going on a blind date,” she added.

As she reflected on her time working with the late fashion designer, she also acknowledged what “an honour it is to bring his baby” to the Met Gala. As Choupette was brought over to Kardashian, she gently petted the animal and called her “beautiful”.

However, Choupette started to hiss at Kardashian, who responded by moving her hand away. “It’s OK, I act like that sometimes too,” she added.

Kardashian also acknowledged that the cat may take some time to cosy up to her. “I think Choupette is playing hard to get,” she said during a confessional interview. “Maybe she just has to warm up, you know?”

After The Kardashians star described the pet as “feisty” when they were meeting, she also shared her concerns about Choupette not being comfortable around her at all.

“Choupette is really key to my whole vibe for the Met Gala this year,” she added during the confessional interview. “So if we don’t vibe, I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I just hope she warms up to me…cause this wouldn’t be cute.”

When Kardashian tried to pet Choupette, and said “please don’t bite me,” the cat once again hissed at her. “Choupette, can I touch you?” the reality star asked, while gently putting her hand toward the pet. “Okay, we’ll chill.”

After the cat proceeded to hiss at Kardashian multiple times, the KKW Beauty founder made her decision.

“I’m getting a little bit nervous, and I think I just fully wanna pivot,” she said. “There’s so many factors that I think could be negative, especially with the cameras and the people, even if she’s scared of the camera and not me.”

She added: “I don’t think it’s fair for Choupette. So I think I realised really quickly that…Choupette, we’re not a match. So I am not bringing her to the Met.”

When Kardashian had the opportunity to actually hold the cat in her arms, Choupette once again hissed at her.

Back in April, Kardashian shared her first selfie on Instagram with the cat. “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” she wrote in the caption.

Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t bring Lagerfeld’s cat to the fashion event this year, she did walk the red carpet in an extravagant outfit. For the occasion, she wore a nude bodysuit and was covered head-to-toe in a series of pearl necklaces. The look – which was designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry – was also completed with a white, floor-length coat.

To follow the theme of the Met Gala, many famous faces honoured Lagerfeld by dressing up as Choupette, as actor Jared Leto wore a giant white fluffy cat costume. Doja Cat also wore cat-inspired prosthetics on her face, cat-eye make-up, and a diamond hanging on her forehead.