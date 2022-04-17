Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner go monochrome at Revolve Festival

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both opted for monochromatic looks as they attended the 2022 Revolve Festival together on Saturday.

The SKIMS founder arrived in an all-grey ensemble from Rick Owens, including an asymmetrical one-shoulder crop top and a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high split up one leg.

She accessorised the look with lace-up heeled sandals, futuristic sunglasses and a Coperni handbag.

Video footage from the event, which is taking place in Palm Springs during the first weekend of Coachella music festival, showed Kardashian posing for photographs alongside her half-sister.

Jenner wore an all-white look, opting for a cropped white tank top, paired with wide-leg trousers by Local European.

She completed the outfit with a pair of black and white platform flip flops and a black handbag.

Kardashian shared pictures from the event on Instagram (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

The siblings’ appearance comes days after the premiere of their new reality TV series, The Kardashians, which landed on Disney+ on 14 April.

The series is set to document Kardashian’s budding romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

While Kardashian and West’s breakup appeared amicable after she filed for divorce in February 2020, things took a sour turn after the beauty mogul began dating Davidson last October.

Kardashian wore a grey ensemble from Rick Owens (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

In the months since, Davidson has been the target of several inflammatory posts to West’s Instagram.

In March, the Donda rapper shared private text conversations between him and Davidson. He later also released a music video which seemingly depicts West burying a cartoon head of the comedian in the ground.

Last week, Kardashian broke her silence on West’s new relationship with social media influencer Chaney Jones, who he was first spotted with in February.

In an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Kardashian said Jones “seems like the sweetest”.

“I just want him to be happy. She seems like the sweetest,” the reality TV star said.

“Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that.”