Kim Kardashian went full glam to the Met Gala, even though nobody saw her face

Kim Kardashian wore a full face of makeup to the Met Gala on Monday evening, despite the fact that no one saw her face.

The businesswoman and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble that completely concealed her face and body.

The haute couture mini dress, designed by Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, was paired with a trailing cape, black tights and the designer’s signature Knife boots.

Aside from a 75-inch ponytail of hair flowing down her back, Kim’s head and face were completely masked by a black cover.

Although the beauty mogul did not show her face at the event, her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, was still on hand to deliver her signature glam.

Prior to the event, Dedivanovic posted a photograph of several makeup and skincare products to his Instagram profile, writing in the caption that he was “prepping for the Met Gala” with Kim.

Later, he shared a photo of Kim with a full face of makeup, including a smokey eye look and nude lipstick.

“Behind the mask,” he wrote in the caption, adding a winking emoji.

One user in the comments asked the question on all of our minds: “Why would she wear makeup under a mask?”

“Oh, she was still BEAT! Love this attention to detail, the entire look was fabulous,” another person wrote.

Kim had teased her Met Gala look ahead of the evening. She arrived in New York City on Saturday 11 September wearing black leather from head to toe, including a leather mask that covered her entire face.

The mask had a silver zip running through the middle and a small diagonal zip on each side of the face where her eyes would be.

Her ensembles are reminiscent of the full-head masks her estranged husband, Kanye West, has been spotted wearing in recent months.

In July, West made headlines when he attended Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris wearing a black and white mask that covered his whole head.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage.

The former couple are thought to be on good terms after Kim supported the rapper at promotional events for his latest studio album Donda, even donning a wedding dress for one performance.

They have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.