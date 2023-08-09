Kim Kardashian teased as the face of a major fashion brand

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is the new face of fashion label Marc Jacobs.

The brand posted a close-up picture of Kardashian’s face on Instagram, as part of the autumn/winter 2023 campaign.

The AW23 ready-to-wear collection was debuted at the New York Public Library in June earlier this year, and was populated with masculine tailoring, oversized shoulders, high-waisted pleated trousers and mini dresses.

According to WWD, the show notes were written by ChatGPT. They read: “The Marc Jacobs fashion show captivated audiences with its innovative approach to blending menswear-inspired tailoring with feminine aesthetics.

“The collection showcased impeccably tailored suits designed exclusively for women, accompanied by flat shoes, black tights and stunning altered gowns. The predominantly black and white palette created a striking visual impact, emphasising the timeless elegance and versatility of monochrome fashion.”

WWD confirmed Kardashian as the new face of the brand, and said she was pictured in some of these oversized silhouettes in the advertising campaign, photographed by Tyrone Lebon.

Marc Jacobs is no stranger to casting major celebrities in its fashion campaigns – Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, American rappers Ice Spice and Doja Cat, socialite Paris Hilton and actor Winona Ryder have all modelled for the brand.

Kardashian, 42, is the founder of shapewear brand Skims, which last month was reportedly valued at $4 billion (£3 billion). She’s also featured in many other brand ad campaigns over the years.

She’s modelled for luxury fashion house Balenciaga, and collaborated with shoe brand Stuart Weitzman on their autumn 2022 campaign called ‘Stand Strong’.

Kardashian also co-designed Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 collection, and appeared in the glamorous accompanying ad campaign.

Kardashian has also worn Marc Jacobs before – and posted one of these ensembles on Instagram in May.

Her outfit was a collaboration between Marc Jacobs and Fendi – she wore a white corset and a fitted long denim skirt, which was accessorised with an exaggerated white furry hat, white leather gloves and see-through platform heels.