Kim Kardashian has enlisted the help of her daughters, North and Chicago, to promote her loungewear brand SKIMS’ Mother’s Day collection.

Photographs from the campaign, shared on Instagram,showThe Kardashians star carrying her daughters while wearing matching outfits.

In one picture, eight-year-old North beams at the camera is dressed in the brand’s grey cosy knit pants with matching knit cropped top.

In another, Chicago, 4, rests her head on her mother’s shoulder while wrapped up in the SKIMS white cosy knit robe.

The campaign has already gone live on the SKIMS website, ahead of Mother’s Day in the US on 8 May.

North and Kim both wore grey cosy knit items from the collection (Instagram/SKIMS)

A third image, displayed on the site, shows Kardashian and North pouting at the camera while throwing up a peace sign with their hands.

The beauty mogul recently admitted that North is “the only person” who intimidates her. The youngster has earned praised from fans for her quick-witted remarks and outspoken attitude.

Four-year-old Chicago rested her chin on her mother’s shoulders (Instagram/SKIMS)

During an appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast in December, Kardashian said North is just like her father, Kanye West.

“Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North,” she said.

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter. She’s his twin,” she added.

Kardashian has previously admitted that North insults her home décor whenever they have a a disagreement, telling Ellen Tube’s Mom Confessions that North often describes their home as “ugly” because she knows it “gets to” her mum.

In September last year, North also questioned why Kardashian spoke in a “different way” on social media compared to everyday life while her mother was filming a product unboxing.

In addition to North and Chicago, Kardashian and ex-husband West also share two sons, Psalm, 2, and Saint, 6.

The reality TV star is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, after filing for divorce from West in February 2021.

While Kardashian and West’s separation appeared amicable at first, things took a sour turn after her romance with Davidson became public knowledge last October.

In the months since, Davidson has been the target of several inflammatory posts to West’s social media accounts.

Last month, the Donda rapper released a music video which seemingly depicts West burying a cartoon head of the comedian in the ground. He later also shared private text conversations between him and Davidson on Instagram.