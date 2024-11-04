Kim Kardashian’s fashion icons: from Princess Diana to Madonna

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kim Kardashian finally showcased the late Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah necklace at the LACMA Art+Film gala in LA on Saturday night.

The reality star bought the pendant at a Sotheby’s auction for £163,800 in January 2023.

Kardashian, 44, wore the early 20th century amethyst and diamond cross with a plunging white Gucci gown and pearl choker. The look was similar to her Fourth of July ‘White Party’ ensemble earlier this year.

But the socialite’s risqué 2024 look makes it difficult to imagine the piece on Diana.

Known for her playful sartorial choices, the Princess showcased the dramatic cross pendant at a charity gala in October 1987, where she wore a Catherine Walker Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress with a high neck ruff.

The elaborate gold, silver, amethyst and diamond necklace is called the Attallah Cross after publisher Naim Attallah, who loaned the necklace to Diana throughout the 1980s.

It is believed to have been created in the early 20th century by former crown jeweller, Garrard, who also made the Princess’ iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring from King Charles, now worn by Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

This Renaissance-style piece is bold and theatrical – a design intended to mimic its wearer. “Choosing something so striking allowed [Diana] to communicate strength and individuality in a way few others could,” says London-based fashion expert, Karine Laudort.

Reminiscent of costume jewellery, the size and impact of the cross is evocative of the flamboyant Eighties context in which Diana first wore it – a style anticipated to trend in 2025, thanks to mainstream hits such as Jilly Cooper’s Rivals adaptation.

Diana was an icon for Eighties fashion, combining contemporary trends with royal-approved fashion, from shoulder pads and waist belts to floral print and block colour suits.

Kardashian is known to be heavily inspired by this decade when it comes to her own style, revealing in the documentary, In Vogue: The 90s, that she used to walk Madonna’s dog in exchange for the singer’s iconic jewellery.

“One day I went down to walk Madonna’s dog and she brought down a shoebox and gave it to me and Kourtney. We opened the box and it was all neon rubbery bracelets, and she said – “here girls I am so over this phase”,” recalls Kardashian.

It’s not just the 1980s that influences Kardashian – the SKIMS co-founder has replicated her icons’ looks from a range of decades, including Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress that she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

The $4.8m (£3.7m) sheer crystal-studded gown was on loan from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!. Kardashian reportedly lost 16lbs to wear the dress noting, “When it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

The star received criticism on Instagram by a collector who claimed she had inflicted “permanent damage” on the dress by wearing it, citing substantial tears, buckling fabric and some crystals “left hanging by a thread”.

On this occasion however, it seems Kardashian is acquiring acclaim rather than criticism: “Kim brought the focus to the piece itself – much like Diana often did,” says Laudort.

“Kim’s ability to take such an iconic piece and make it feel fresh and modern while still honouring its history is a skill she’s perfected.

“It is a beautiful blend of classic luxury and contemporary styling.”

Collecting deceased icons’ belongings is a long-established penchant for the reality star. In 2011, Kardashian bought three jade bangles belonging to Elizabeth Taylor (who died earlier that same year) for $64,900 (£50,230) at a Christie’s auction.

The jeweller Lorraine Schwartz said of Kardashian that, “She loved those bangles for a long time […] She bought them because they’re Elizabeth’s.”

“Elizabeth Taylor is iconic,” Kardashian said herself, “She is my idol and my icon.”

Kardashian appears to have a plethora of fashion icons, ranging from Monroe’s sultry style and Taylor’s decadence to Diana’s striking embellishments.

“Kim’s interest in wearing pieces with historical significance is part of her broader obsession with fashion as a way to connect with icons of the past,” says Laudort.

“By choosing pieces tied to women who made waves in their own eras, Kim is consciously aligning herself with them, building her image around a legacy of bold, influential women. It is a smart move, too, as these choices generate huge cultural and sometimes controversial conversations.

“Ultimately, it shows her appreciation of fashion but also her innate ability to create viral moments.”