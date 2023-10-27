Kim Kardashian divides internet with campaign for new Skims bra with faux nipples

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has announced the launch of a Skims bra with faux nipples wi a cheeky skit on Instagram.

On 27 October, the Skims founder told her followers that the shapewear brand was launching the Ultimate Nipple Bra on 31 October, a new twist on the brand’s push-up bra that has “a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor”.

In an Instagram video, Kardashian began the playful campaign by saying: “The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part.”

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she continued. The reality TV star can be seen pointing to a detailed diagram of the bra and modelling it beneath neutral-hued Skims separates. The mogul then sat on a desk and tossed her hair back, telling viewers: “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

In her caption, Kardashian revealed that some of the money earned from the fashion drop will be donated to a good cause. “In addition to our investment in advancing carbon removal, Skims is proud to donate 10 per cent of sales from our Skims Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp - a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organisations working together to support people and the planet.”

While the concept of the campaign was certainly original, it appeared to be a bit of a headscratcher for some people in the comment section. One Instagram user joked: “For a second I thought it was an April Fools but it’s October lol.”

“I thought this was a joke,” someone else added, while another chimed in: “Kind of a slap in the face to our current climate crisis but okay.”

Meanwhile, others praised the product’s inclusivity, noting that it would empower breast cancer survivors. Someone shared: “Women who have suffered from breast cancer and want that extra boost of confidence are going to appreciate this so much.”

Another person commented: “I’ve just battled breast cancer and lost my right breast so for me this is genius! Can’t wait to get one.” One person suggested that if people really wanted their nipples to have a perkier look, they should “get them pierced” instead.

Someone else praised Kardashian’s marketing strategy, noting: “Got to give it to you girl, you’re a marketing genius.”

The latest campaign is one of many new launches for Skims in the past few weeks. Most recently, Kardashian recruited athletes such as Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to model a Skims menswear line in a viral, much-talked-about campaign.

“The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to Skims’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody,” Kardashian said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for Skims and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”