Kim Kardashian announces Skims partnership with National Basketball Association

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims was just announced as the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball.

The 43-year-old loungewear enthusiast launched her sought-after clothing company in 2019, selling soft intimates and long garments for women. However, on 24 October of this year, the brand debuted its new line of menswear with Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the faces of the collection.

Now, it seems as though Kardashian’s move into menswear was in the works for a while, as the creator declared Skims to be the new official underwear partner for the NBA on 30 October. In a post on Instagram, Kardashian posed alongside Jens Grede, a co-creator and CEO of Skims, and Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA.

“Introducing the Skims and NBA partnership. @Skims is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball,” her caption read.

“Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive,” she continued.

Grede put forth his own statement, adding: “The NBA’s modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports. Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for Skims and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next-generation of consumers and fans through basketball.”

Additionally, Silver took to his social media, posting a picture of Kardashian in front of the Hudson River balancing a basketball in one hand and gripping a branded NBA-Skims podium in the other.

“Skims has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” Silver said. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and Skims users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

The NBA proudly plugged the Skims’ men’s campaign, “Every Body is Wearing Skims,” which launched on 26 October, adding that the collection of comfy essentials is now being brought to a larger audience.

With this new brokered deal between Kardashian’s style creation and the multi-billion-dollar league, Skims will be able to increase visibility.

“As part of the partnership, Skims will also receive media exposure across a variety of league platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as the leagues’ official social and digital platforms,” the NBA wrote in its press release.

Skims already partners with a number of retail companies, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSENSE, David Jones, and Lane Crawford.

According to a New York Times report, Skims is now worth $4bn, after raising $270m more in funding.