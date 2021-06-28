Kim Kardashian’s Skims has designed the US Olympic team’s official loungewear

Kim Kardashian’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear company Skims is designing garments for the USA Olympic Team.

In a post on her Instagram, Kardashian told her 231 million followers she was “honored” that her brand was asked to create the garments Team USA will wear to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kardashian grew up with stepdad Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to her mother Kris Jenner for 23 years.

In her post, the businesswoman and reality star spoke about her love of the Olympics from her upbringing.

Kardashian wrote: “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad.

“As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied.”

She explained that when Skims received the call to design official Team USA products for the athletes, it all “came full circle”.

Kardashian wrote: “I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pyjamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo.”

Accompanying the caption, images showed some athletes wearing the Skims designs, including Olympic footballer Alex Morgan, Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett and Olympic track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad.

The lines she’s created will also be available to buy online.

Her shapewear company was launched in 2019 but under the original name of Kimono.

The company name chosen was heavily criticised for being disrespectful to Japanese culture, the history of the Kimono garment, and for appropriation.

Kardashian responded to the backlash, writing in a tweet: “I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.

“When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”

Following the criticism, Kardashian renamed the company Skims. It is now valued at $1.6 billion.