Kim Kardashian is launching a skincare line this year

Kim Kardashian is launching a skincare line this spring, adding a new brand to her ever-growing portfolio.

The news comes after beauty giant Coty Inc acquired a 20 per cent stake in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s KKW Beauty brand in 2020 for $200 million (£147 million).

In August 2021, Kardashian announced that the successful brand, which was highly coveted for its contour products, lip liners and lipsticks, would be ceasing operations “so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand”.

A notice on KKW Beauty’s Instagram currently reads that Kardashian is “working on a new, more modern, elevated and sustainable brand and customer experience”.

In an interview with Business of Fashion this week, Sue Nabi, chief executive officer at Coty, said it is creating a skincare brand with Kardashian which is set to launch sometime between April and July 2022.

“We are focusing on skincare,” Nabi said. “We really wanted to create something disruptive and top-notch in terms of quality and ingredients. So we are focusing on making this a huge success and then we will see for the other categories later.”

While neither Coty nor Kardashian have confirmed the name of the upcoming line, the beauty mogul filed applications for various trademarks at the US Patent and Trademark Office in March 2021 for the name “Skkn by Kim”.

The trademarks cover a range of products including skincare products, cosmetics, hair, nail and beauty tools, perfumes, candles and bath and shower products.

Kardashian also has a successful underwear and loungewear brand, SKIMS.

Last month Bloomberg reported that SKIMS had doubled in value to $3.2 billion (£2.4 billion) in nine months following a new round of funding from a hedge fund and investment firm.

The brand – which was previously valued at $2.4 billion (£1.8 billion) in April 2021 – acquired $240 million (£180 million) financing from Connecticut-based hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, New York firm D1 Capital Partners and other previously existing partners.

“This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them,” Kardashian told Bloomberg in an email.