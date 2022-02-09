Kim Kardashian covers American Vogue in Loewe dress

SKIMS founder, reality TV star, beauty mogul and ultimate influencer Kim Kardashian is American Vogue’s March cover star.

On Wednesday 9 February, the fashion magazine revealed it had profiled the 41-year-old on how she finally “chose herself”, her divorce from rapper Kanye West, her family’s influence and her future in fashion.

Appearing on the cover, Kim looks stone-faced as she poses in a futuristic, figure-hugging Loewe dress featuring an asymmetrical, statement shoulder.

Her make-up is muted and nude, and her long dark hair falls behind her in a straight and sleek style.

Kim wears a Balmain dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes (Carlijn Jacobs)

Inside the magazine, Kardashian’s love for fashion and trend-setting agenda is on full display as she dons several eye-catching outfits.

In one black-and-white photograph, she wears a cut-out Balmain column dress paired with wedged Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

In another she wears a midriff-baring black Valentino gown featuring a thigh-high split. The dress has been paired with wedged Jimmy Choo peep-toe sandals and a Ramona Albert bracelet.

Kim wears a Valentino gown and Jimmy Choo shoes (Carlijn Jacobs)

The issue also includes a portrait of the mother of four, who says her superpower is staying calm in any situation.

In the photograph, her black hair is swept back into a high, braided bun and dramatic black liner frames her eyes. The look is completed by a pair of large gold Schiaparelli Haute Couture earrings.

The cover shoot also features her four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, which she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim poses with Psalm (L) and Saint (R) (Carlijn Jacobs)

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after almost eight years of marriage.

In the photographs, Kim is clad in a full Balenciaga couture denim outfit, adding white gloves to complete the look. North is dressed in a SKIMS tee and pair of tattered Levi’s, which used to belong to her mother.

Kardashian’s cover has been praised by fans on social media, having already received more than one million likes on Instagram.

“You look sensational!! That makeup,” one person commented. Another wrote: “Your beauty is fascinating.”

“Epic! Congratulations Kim! Photos are stunning!” a third person said. “The moment,” another added.

During the interview, Kardashian spoke candidly about her separation from West, telling Vogue that the decision had come after the self-professed “people pleaser” decided to “choose herself”.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said.

“And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”