Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Khloe Kardashian has previously been open about SKIMS needing more fabric for its bodysuit

Laura Hampson
Friday 24 June 2022 11:14
Comments
Khloe Kardashian reflects on Tristan Thompson's infidelity

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.

“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”

Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry.”

Recommended

(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The mogul added: “We’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time.”

She then zoomed up on a crotch area of one of the brand’s bodysuits and said: “Just for you, Khlo, widening it.”

Khloe has previously made comments about the vagina area on the SKIMS bodysuit. During a recent episode of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality TV show, The Kardashians, Khloe said she had a “bone to pick” with Kim.

Khloe Kardashian previously said the vegina area of SKIMS bodysuits needs a ‘little more fabric’

(Getty Images)

Khloe said she was wearing a SKIMS bodysuit, and while it was “amazing”, she stated that the area that fastens was a “sliver” and asked if it was supposed to cover her “cl**”.

Recommended

The Good American founder said: “The vagina needs a little more fabric, just a little wider, and for all you little b****es, why does it matter?”

It it not yet known when #TheKhloeKut bodysuit will be launched. Bodysuits on the SKIMS website start from £56 and come in sizes XXS to 4X.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in