Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe
Khloe Kardashian has previously been open about SKIMS needing more fabric for its bodysuit
Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.
“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.
“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”
Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry.”
The mogul added: “We’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time.”
She then zoomed up on a crotch area of one of the brand’s bodysuits and said: “Just for you, Khlo, widening it.”
Khloe has previously made comments about the vagina area on the SKIMS bodysuit. During a recent episode of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality TV show, The Kardashians, Khloe said she had a “bone to pick” with Kim.
Khloe said she was wearing a SKIMS bodysuit, and while it was “amazing”, she stated that the area that fastens was a “sliver” and asked if it was supposed to cover her “cl**”.
The Good American founder said: “The vagina needs a little more fabric, just a little wider, and for all you little b****es, why does it matter?”
It it not yet known when #TheKhloeKut bodysuit will be launched. Bodysuits on the SKIMS website start from £56 and come in sizes XXS to 4X.
