Kim Kardashian lists Yeezy shoes to sell following divorce

Kim Kardashian has posted two pairs of Yeezy sandals on her Kardashian Kloset website for sale over the weekend.

The billionaire businesswoman listed the black sandals from her ex-husband Kanye West’s label on the site, which enables fans to buy used items of clothing from the Kardashian clan, for $375 (£285) and $350 (£266) respectively.

Both pairs were black mesh mules and available in size 37, with the higher-priced pair including the original box.

The move comes just weeks after the celebrity couple’s divorce was finalised on 3 March, after the mother-of-four filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

Followers of the Kardashians were quick to condemn the 41-year-old for capitalising on shoes they assumed she received for free from her ex-husband.

The shoes for sale on the Kardashian Kloset website (Kardashian Kloset)

“Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals I can’t lmao,” wrote one user on Reddit.

“Selling stuff you’ve gotten for free when you’re already a ‘billionaire’ is so GROSS”, another added.

Another referenced Kardashian’s controversial comments about work, writing: “Nobody wants to work these days, just sell the clothes you were gifted!”

Not everyone was critical of the decision, however. “It’s another stream of income,” wrote one user. “It’s actually a pretty smart business idea. They’re billionaires for a reason.”

The shoes are no longer available on the site.

The 41-year-old came under fire earlier this month for claiming that “nobody wants to work these days”.

In the interview with Variety, Kardashian shared her advice for women looking to succeed.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she said. “Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

A significant amount of the criticisms surrounding Kardashian’s comments referenced her wealthy California upbringing and positional privilege as invalidating her business advice.

“Also: be born rich. Really helps,” tweeted journalist Soledad O’Brien.

“If there’s one thing that resonates with normal people, it’s being told to work harder by people who were born rich,” tweeted another user.

“Yikes,” someone else said. “Maybe the best person to solicit advice for everyday people is not the person who grew up rich, connected, and privileged in every conceivable way.”