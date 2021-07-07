Kim Kardashian West announces beauty rebrand: 6 things we want to see from the new cosmetics line

After filing for divorce from Kanye, Kim Kardashian West has announced another major shake-up – the reality star turned entrepreneur has revealed in an Instagram post that she’ll be shutting down KKW Beauty and launching a new brand.

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to your under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” the post said.

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way I have always envisioned,” it continued, suggesting that some big changes are on the way.

Fans are speculating online that the new brand will drop the ‘W’ (for West) part of the name – so might the make-up mogul return with ‘KK Beauty’ or will she choose a completely different name? We’re excited to see what happens next and we’ve got high hopes for the social media star’s new venture…

1. Collaborations

Some of the most exciting launches to come out of the KKW stable – from make-up to fragrance – have been the product of collaborations, with Kim teaming up with her sister (and fellow make-up mogul) Kylie, famous friends like model Winnie Harlow and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic. Following their Skims velour range, we’d love to see Kim and Paris Hilton create a Noughties-inspired make-up collection.

2. Foundation

The one glaring omission from the KKW make-up range? Foundation, of course. Fans have been clamouring for a liquid base for years (the nearest they got was body foundation back in 2019), so maybe their prayers will soon be answered.

3. Skincare

Rumours last year suggested KKW skincare products were in the works but so far nothing has materialised. With her incredible complexion (even in make-up free selfies) and cosmetics knowledge, we reckon Kim could create a killer skincare range.

4. Vegan formulas

We’re promised “modern, innovative” formulas from the new brand – could that mean vegan-friendly options? More and more beauty brands are ditching animal-derived ingredients in order to appeal to a wider audience and we wouldn’t be surprised if Kim followed suit.

5. International retailers

One frequent complaint from fans around the world is the high shipping costs when buying from the US-based company. Could Kim follow in the footsteps of little sister Kylie, who will be launching her Kylie Cosmetics with 10 new international stockists this year.

6. Sustainable products

Kim has promised a “sustainable new look” for the packaging of her next brand, but we’d like to see her going one step further with eco-friendly products. The multi-millionaire could leverage her position in the industry by sourcing sustainable ingredients and using recycled or recyclable plastic wherever possible.