Kourtney Kardashian wore a black mini dress for her wedding reception

When Kourtney Kardashian married boyfriend Travis Barker over the weekend in Portofino, Italy, she wore several dress, including one just for the reception.

While the 43-year-old chose a white silk and lace Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana gown for the ceremony, she changed things up for later on in the proceedings, opting for a black mini dress.

The frock appears to be structured like a corset and features thick straps and lace gloves.

Kardashian paired the look with thigh-high black lace stockings and a black lace veil, as seen in videos shared on Instagram by Alabama Barker, Kardashian’s new step-daughter who also acted as one of her bridesmaids.

During the ceremony, the Poosh founder paired her gown with a personalised veil consisting of a giant replica of Barker’s Virgin Mary head tattoo.

“Kourtney Kardashian wears a one-of-a-kind #DGAltaModa white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil,” Dolce & Gabanna said in an Instagram post that included a photo of the veil.

“For the gown, #DomenicoDolce and #StefanoGabbana took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita,” the post said.

“Kourtney wears a wide, long tulle veil with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words ‘family loyalty respect’,” it added.

“The embroidery, done with the ‘cross stitch’ technique, recalls her husband Travis’ tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

The couple’s ceremony was held at a villa named L’Olivetta, which is owned by Dolce & Gabbana. It was followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbour.