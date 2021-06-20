Kylie Jenner to relaunch cosmetic brand with new lip kits

Kylie Jenner has unveiled a new range of her signature lip kits in redesigned packaging and with a brand new formula, ahead of an expected relaunch of her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The new product is touted to be smudge-resistant and lasts for a full eight-hour wear, in a lightweight, vegan formula.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star posted a video on her Instagram account teasing the new range, writing: “MEET THE NEW LIP KIT. Smudge resistant, vegan, lightweight, 8 hour wear! Gave Kylie Cosmetics a little makeover. #ComingSoon”

According to the clip, the lip kits will come in new light pink packaging, matching the businesswoman’s Kylie Skin branding.

When Jenner first launched her cosmetics brand in 2015, at the age of 18, her lip kits sold out in less than a minute.

No date was given for when the rebooted products will be on sale, but Jenner has been teasing her fans that something big is on its way for the brand.

In early May, Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram page was wiped completely clean suddenly, sparking a wave of speculation about what the star would do next.

Only one post was published on the account following the wipeout, a new image of Jenner dressed in metallic pink leggings and a matching bra with the caption: “Something is coming”.

The Kylie Cosmetics website was also emptied at the same time except for a landing page with the same message “SOMETHING. IS. COMING” in large pink block letters.

In a reunion special of KUWTK, which recently ended after 20 series, Jenner spoke about what motivated her to start her cosmetic brand and her signature lip kits.

She told Andy Cohen in the interview: “I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips. I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt un-kissable.

“I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident.”