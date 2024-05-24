Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lady Gaga rocked a car part on the red carpet to the premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, on Max.

On 23 May, the Oscar winner turned heads in a sleek white Selva gown paired with an actual car part for the red carpet premiere of her 2022 concert film in Los Angeles. On her Instagram and X - formerly known as Twitter - Gaga wrote in the caption: “On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic.”

Her fans were delighted to find the pop star back to her “weird,” avant-garde roots, with her look reminiscent of past boundary-pushing ensembles like her iconic meat dress.

“Our weird Gaga is back again,” one fan wrote, while another declared: “WE ARE SO F***ING BACK BABY.”

“I was expecting a normal day until I opened Twitter and saw Gaga being GAGA again,” someone else commented.

“Pop culture is back, music industry is saved, and the world gets back on track… this only happens when Lady Gaga dresses like this again,” another user added, showing a photo of another one of the singer’s looks that day, in which she donned a black gown with a structured lace jacket and matching mask. She wore the look to a pre-premiere event held at the Nya West event venue where she attended a Q&A session about the film.

At the event, she revealed that she had performed five shows of the Chromatica Ball tour despite the fact that at the time she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I did five shows with Covid,” she admitted. “I shared it with everyone on my team and I said: ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show,’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.”

She added: “The way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show. During all my quick changes, I kept going. ‘I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.’ “

The “Rain On Me” singer also spoke about the meaning of the tour, noting that the tour’s aesthetic and sound was a marked, but refreshing departure for her. She said that exploring this uncharted territory made her feel “brave.”

“I have been saying that the Chromatica Ball and this album in a lot of ways was the end of a time in my life and the beginning of a totally new one,” she said. “And I feel like that time is actually maybe a few albums of time that I was sort of saying goodbye to old wounds or scars or challenges. And with this tour, I felt really renewed to do something entirely different.”

She continued: “This tour from an aesthetic perspective was totally different than what I put out with the album. And even musically, what we did live was different than the record. So I think I felt brave enough to embrace this brutalist aesthetic in a way that I wasn’t brave enough to do when I first put the album out.”

Gaga Chromatica Ball chronicles the singer’s 2022 Chromatica Ball tour stop at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, where she performed to a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people.