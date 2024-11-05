Lady Gaga’s bleached brows are now mainstream: here’s how to do the trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For the past decade, thick and bushy brows have been coveted by all those who grew up in the Nineties’ golden age of over-plucking. By the mid 2010s, models and actors such as Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins had become the poster girls for bold brows.

In recent years however, the barely-there brow has had a renaissance, but now the beauty world has officially made the bleached brow mainstream.

At the campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, the day before the U.S. election, Lady Gaga sported an ordinary, quintessentially American look.

The 38-year-old singer wore a pair of denim jeans, a white T-shirt and a leather biker jacket punctuated with a brooch donning the United States’ stars and stripes, with loose blonde curls and a red lip. The only anomaly would appear to be her bleached brows.

After a powerful acoustic rendition of “God Bless America,” Gaga endorsed Harris noting, “I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans. Tomorrow, let’s make sure all your voices are heard.”

Gaga’s pared-back and raw look shows how bleached brows have become the norm – just as much as a statement lip. We hear from leading beauty experts how to sport the trend (and if you don’t want to make it permanent).

The top technique for best results

When it comes to applying bleach – particularly to the face – technique is key. If you do choose to do it at home, you need a cream bleach that’s designed to be more gentle on facial skin.

Most products intended for brow bleaching, such as Jolen Creme Bleach, have a hydrogen peroxide base.

Start with a clean, freshly washed and make-up-free face. Then apply a barrier cream on the skin around your brows to protect it from any adverse reactions.

Depending on the type of bleach you’ve opted for, you may need to mix the formula on your own. If this is the case, follow the instructions very carefully. Then apply the mixture to the brow hairs, ensuring everything you want lightened is completely covered.

Set a timer for the appropriate amount of time and remove with a damp towel when finished. Wilcox suggests washing your face immediately after removing the bleach to ensure it has been completely removed and won’t continue to process.

Jolen Mild Cream Bleach – 30ml, £4.40, Boots

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser – 200ml, £33

How to avoid orange brows

If you’ve tested out bleach before – you’ll probably know it’s a risky business getting that cool and ashy tone.

“While they say blondes have all the fun, let’s face it – battling brassiness and maintaining blonde brows can feel like a bit of a chore,” says Capital Hair and Beauty’s professional stylist, Nicola Wilcox.

To counteract the orange tint that bleach can leave behind, many believe purple shampoo to be the saving grace – but that may not be the case. “Contrary to popular belief, purple shampoo does not make blonde hair lighter!” says Wilcox.

“In colour theory, purple is opposite yellow on the colour wheel, so a shampoo with a little purple pigment is proven to cancel out yellow tones on blonde.

“However, overuse of purple shampoo can cause the dulling down of blonde hair from the results of the purple pigment building up.”

Wilcox suggests using a clarifying shampoo such as Olaplex 4C with a Q-tip to keep bleached brows healthy and white. “This will help to remove product build-up without causing dryness,” says Wilcox.

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo, £19.55 (was £28), Beauty Bay

Try bleached brows for a day

Like many, you may be wanting to test the trend – but only for a day. Luckily, there are products you can use to achieve the bleached brow look without touching a bottle.

Sienna Miller’s make-up artist, Wendy Rowe, recently used a coloured mascara on the actor for her M&S clothing launch to get frosty pale brows.

“You can completely change the shape of someone’s face by lightening the eyebrows, or even removing them all together,” Rowe said.

“I kept [Sienna’s] look very modern, adding more structure to the face with layers of eyeliner and mascara, but still youthful with a dewy base and a light pink lip.”

Rowe illustrated how the bleached brow can accompany a classic and timeless make-up look, showing how the trend has officially gone mainstream.

Glisten Cosmetics Spectra Lash Mascara, £7.55 (was £9.50), Beauty Bay

Trish McEvoy Brow Perfector Pomade, £31