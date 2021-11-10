Lady Gaga’s look at House of Gucci premiere praised by fans: ‘The queen returns’

Lady Gaga has earned high praise from fans on social media for her appearance at the House of Gucci premiere on Tuesday evening.

The highly-anticipated film follows the marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci. Gaga portrays the Gucci founder’s ex-wife, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill him in 1998.

The singer and actor arrived on the red carpet in Leicester Square, London wearing a billowing purple gown fresh off the runway from Gucci’s Love Parade show, which took place in Los Angeles last week.

Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci premiere (Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-M)

The purple gown featured a thigh-high split on one leg and a flowing cape. Gaga accessorised the look with bejewelled full-sleeved gloves and stockings, black stiletto platform boots and large diamond Tiffany & Co earrings.

She sported purple eyeshadow to match her dress and her platinum-blonde hair was worn down in a sleek, tousled style.

Lady Gaga wears a bold purple eye look at the House of Gucci premiere (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Fans were quick to praise Gaga’s appearance on social media.

“We are just mere morsels in Lady Gaga’s universe. Her look last night was out of this world,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Lady Gaga’s Gucci look for the House of Gucci premiere is soooo sickening.”

Gaga is well-known for her show-stopping red-carpet appearances, such as the time she changed her outfit four times at the Met Gala in 2019, and when she arrived at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards encased inside a giant egg sculpture.

The A Star Is Born actor also made her debut on TikTok on Tuesday, sharing a transformation video of herself before and after she got ready for the premiere.

The video has already been viewed more than 700,000 times.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one person commented. Another wrote: “Do you need a rug? I’m great at being stepped on.”

“The queen has made a return,” a third person said.

Earlier this month, both Vogue Italia and British Vogue revealed Gaga as the cover star of their November and December issues.

During an interview with British Vogue, she said she had prepared for the role of Patrizia by living as the socialite for a year and a half.

“I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” she said. “I never broke. I stayed with her.”

House of Gucci will be released in cinemas across the UK on 26 November.