Lana Del Rey’s hairstylist on current trends and how to find the one that works for you

“Ultimately, although I don’t believe in trends, I do think that women are wanting to look and feel more confident,” says the brains behind Lana Del Rey’s iconic Sixties-style beehive, Anna Cofone.

Cofone has been styling the Video Games singer’s hair since 2011. Having worked with the likes of Cindy Crawford, Dua Lipa and most recently Margaret Qualley, Cofone is part of the industry that creates trends.

“Some things just happen really spontaneously and intuitively,” she says, “like when ribbons became a trend, when [Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd] came out, at all of Lana’s shows, every single person that I could see was wearing ribbons in their hair.

“And can that be described as a trend? Or is that just more of a cultural moment within music that has inspired a look?”

Cofone has become an integral character in Lana Del Rey’s performances.

The singer memorably showed up late for her Glastonbury set due to alleged complications with her hair – “My hair takes so long to do,” she told disgruntled crowds – and when it came to headlining the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, Lana Del Rey incorporated the act of getting ready into her performance, with Cofone walking on stage to style her Sixties-style updo.

“The underlying thread is storytelling,” says Cofone, “it’s about bringing their vision to life.

“[You have to ask] what’s the story? Who does the artist want to be? […] ultimately, there’s a lot of emotional skills that come into play.”

When she’s not styling global stars, Cofone collaborates with designers on their fashion week shows, from Chet Lo to Roksanda and Steven Stokey-Daley.

When asked what the hair trends for 2025 are set to be, “People are definitely having more confidence exploring,” says Cofone.

“Looking back at the spring summer 2025 shows, where there was a lot of these small slicked-back silhouettes, whether that was with a gel or a pomade or wax.

“There’s less fear of being perceived with quite a harsh, strong look – there’s now a fearlessness, with women wearing their hair more androgynous. So I do think the shorter cuts are coming in.

“Pixie fringes, shorter styles – not necessarily like one-length bobs – but more layered shapes. [Shorter styles] and shapes can become quite a statement.”

While the likes of Lana Del Rey may have already identified their signature styles, some of us are yet to find the perfect cut.

“My biggest tip would be to find a hair stylist that asks great questions,” says Cofone.

“You want a hair stylist that is asking, how would you describe your hair? What are you wearing at the weekend? When you’re going to work, how much time do you spend on your hair? How do you want to be perceived? Because I think our hair is an addition to our personality.

“If you’re a businesswoman going into the office with a suit, then the hair should be an extension of that, and I think it’s only by virtue of a hair stylist asking those kind of questions that can give a person the confidence to really think, explore and consider something different.”

If you’re worried about diverting from a tried-and-tested style you’ve had for years, Cofone says start with simple additions, instead of statement chops.

“If you’ve got long hair, the best starting point is having some layers around the face. Just by having layers around your face, it creates more movement, it creates more texture.

“Then maybe you could go as far as having a long fringe, it starts to then become a look. It’s got that lived in, more sexy and stylised feel.”

If you’re wanting to elevate how your hair already looks, Cofone says it starts with identifying your hair texture, “First identify the texture, because the volume that you may or may not want to create can be addressed with the styling products.

“Don’t wash your hair often – really only once every three, or four days – then use a mask at least once a week, and then make sure you’re getting a trim every eight to ten weeks – this is going to make a big difference. “