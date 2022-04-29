Lauren Conrad launches first fragrance inspired by ‘love languages’

The Hills star Lauren Conrad has announced the release of her first fragrance, LOVED.

The reality star, who founded her own fashions lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, told her 5.8 million Instagram followers that she had been working on the new scent for years.

She posted a promotional photograph of herself holding the fragrance bottle, which is a white hexagonal bottle with a cap shaped as a barely-opened white flower bud.

“Inspired by the sureness of touch and the strength of time spent together, LOVED is a familiar floral scent, designed to be the perfect gift for anyone you love, including yourself,” Conrad wrote in the caption.

Taking to her blog to explain the scent further, Conrad explained that LOVED was inspired by touch, “one of the most important love languages”.

“Scent and memory are inexplicably intertwined for me, so this perfume is all about embodying elements of softness, intimacy and femininity,” she said.

According to the designer and author, the floral perfume has top notes of grapefruit, peony petals and magnolia, mid notes of pink rose, tuberose and gardenia, and base notes of lily, jasmine sambac and sheer musks.

Conrad added that the scent reminds her of “the first few dates I had with my husband”, guitarist William Tell.

“To me, it’s love in a bottle and I’m so happy that I finally get to share a perfume that reminds me of my favourite memories,” she continued.

The new perfume, which also has an accompanying body lotion, comes two years after Conrad launched Lauren Conrad Beauty, a range of skincare and makeup products.

Conrad married Tell in 2014 and they share two children, five-year-old Liam James and three-year-old Charlie Wolf.

The couple first met in 2012 and were engaged by October 2013. At the time, Conrad announced the engagement on her website and said: “William and I are overwhelmed by all your warm wishes. Thank you so much for sharing in this special moment.”