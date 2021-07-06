Cannes Film Festival begins: 13 vintage red-carpet outfits we’d still wear today
The annual event always attracts a host of stylish celebrities.
After last year’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, A-listers and industry insiders will once again descend upon the South of France this summer for the Cannes Film Festival, starting July 6.
As well as debuting new movies, the festival is famous for its glamorous fashion, with celebrity attendees bringing us many a memorable red-carpet moment over the years…
1. Liz Hurley
This lime green dress is as fashionable now as it was when Liz Hurley arrived at the premiere of then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s movie Extreme Measures in 1996.
2. Geena Davis
Another example of a Nineties trend that has come back around, this slinky, cowl-neck slip dress worn by Geena Davis in 1997 is simply beautiful.
3. Kate Moss
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were the definition of #couplegoals in the 1990s. The model chose this fabulous feather-trimmed, off-the-shoulder dress when the pair attended the Cannes premiere of Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas in 1998.
4. Anjelica Huston
The sartorial equivalent of a flute of champagne, Anjelica Huston’s 1999 glittering gold column dress is a timeless classic.
5. Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum took red-carpet dressing literally in 2000, with this scarlet gown, which featured some cheeky ruched detailing at the back.
6. Patricia Arquette
Pretty in pastels, actor Patricia Arquette chose this flowing, candy-coloured gown while attending the festival in 2002.
7. Penelope Cruz
Embracing Riviera style in 2003, Penelope Cruz was chic in Chanel, teaming a classic cropped jacket and white shirt with wide-leg black trousers.
8. Nicole Kidman
Proving that you can’t go wrong with an LBD, Nicole Kidman accessorised this satin cocktail dress with nude heels, a statement necklace and a tousled up ‘do.
9 and 10. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
A snapshot from the glory days of Brad and Jen, this is a perfect example of why the impossibly good-looking pair were the ultimate Hollywood couple. Often in monochrome matching outfits, their style was understated but always on-point.
11. Leonardo DiCaprio
Another actor who always gets it right on the red carpet, Leonardo DiCaprio likes to keep it classic with his tailoring choices.
12. Angelina Jolie
Often opting for all-black at film premieres, Angelina Jolie switched it up in 2007 with this vivid yellow gown.
13. Helen Mirren
Acting icon and national treasure Helen Mirren knows how to play to her strengths on the red carpet, accessorising this black one-shoulder gown with lots of sparkly bling.