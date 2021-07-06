Cannes Film Festival begins: 13 vintage red-carpet outfits we’d still wear today

After last year’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, A-listers and industry insiders will once again descend upon the South of France this summer for the Cannes Film Festival, starting July 6.

As well as debuting new movies, the festival is famous for its glamorous fashion, with celebrity attendees bringing us many a memorable red-carpet moment over the years…

1. Liz Hurley

British actor Hugh Grant (L) and his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley arrive on the pontoon of a Croisette palace 18 May to promote their film "Extreme Measures" showing on the sidelines of the 49th International Cannes Film Festival

This lime green dress is as fashionable now as it was when Liz Hurley arrived at the premiere of then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s movie Extreme Measures in 1996.

2. Geena Davis

Geena Davis and her film director husband Renny Harlin arrive for the AmFAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) European Premiere of "Shall We Dance" at the Cannes Film Festival

Another example of a Nineties trend that has come back around, this slinky, cowl-neck slip dress worn by Geena Davis in 1997 is simply beautiful.

3. Kate Moss

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss arrive for the premiere of "Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas" at the Palais Des Festivals in Cannes, France, during the 51st Cannes Film Festival.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were the definition of #couplegoals in the 1990s. The model chose this fabulous feather-trimmed, off-the-shoulder dress when the pair attended the Cannes premiere of Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas in 1998.

4. Anjelica Huston

Actress Anjelica Huston arrives at the Palais des Festivals for the closing premiere “An Ideal Husband”, directed by Oliver Parker on the final evening of the 52nd Annual International Cannes Film Festival 1999 (PA Archive)

The sartorial equivalent of a flute of champagne, Anjelica Huston’s 1999 glittering gold column dress is a timeless classic.

5. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrives at a charity screening of Kenneth Branagh’s Love’s Labour Lost, at the Cinema Against AIDS 2000 Gala evening to benefit amFAR, at Cannes, during the Cannes Film Festival (PA Archive)

Supermodel Heidi Klum took red-carpet dressing literally in 2000, with this scarlet gown, which featured some cheeky ruched detailing at the back.

6. Patricia Arquette

Actress Patricia Arquette arrives for the premiere of Woody Allen’s new film ‘Hollywood Ending’ at the Palais des Festival during the 55th Cannes Film Festival in France (PA Archive)

Pretty in pastels, actor Patricia Arquette chose this flowing, candy-coloured gown while attending the festival in 2002.

7. Penelope Cruz

Actress Penelope Cruz waves to photographers during a photocall for her new film “Fanfan La Tulipe” at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, France. The film will open the 56th Cannes Film Festival (PA Archive)

Embracing Riviera style in 2003, Penelope Cruz was chic in Chanel, teaming a classic cropped jacket and white shirt with wide-leg black trousers.

8. Nicole Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman poses for photographers during a photocall for her new movie ‘Dogville’ at the Palais des Fastival during the 56th Cannes film Festival in Cannes, France (PA Archive)

Proving that you can’t go wrong with an LBD, Nicole Kidman accessorised this satin cocktail dress with nude heels, a statement necklace and a tousled up ‘do.

9 and 10. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Star of the film Brad Pitt and his wife Jennifer Aniston arrive for the premiere of Troy, at the Palais de Festival during the 57th Cannes Film Festival in France (PA Archive)

A snapshot from the glory days of Brad and Jen, this is a perfect example of why the impossibly good-looking pair were the ultimate Hollywood couple. Often in monochrome matching outfits, their style was understated but always on-point.

11. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Di Caprio poses for photographers during the photocall for ‘The 11th Hour’ during the 60th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (PA Archive)

Another actor who always gets it right on the red carpet, Leonardo DiCaprio likes to keep it classic with his tailoring choices.

12. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’ during the 60th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Thursday 24 May 2007 (PA Archive)

Often opting for all-black at film premieres, Angelina Jolie switched it up in 2007 with this vivid yellow gown.

13. Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren arriving for the official Robin Hood screening, at the Palais de Festival during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, France. (PA Archive)

Acting icon and national treasure Helen Mirren knows how to play to her strengths on the red carpet, accessorising this black one-shoulder gown with lots of sparkly bling.