Five ways to own the biggest trending print this winter

There is one print that seems to never go away in the fashion world.

Leopard seems to be the only animal print that is inadvertently timeless. It simultaneously screams ‘look at me’ whilst also being considered a ‘neutral.’

The print has been trending all year and doesn’t appear to be slowing down, with eBay reporting a 380% increase in searches for “leopard print coat” between July and October 2024.

Historically associated with the roaring decadents of the 1920s, Christian Dior was the first designer to put leopard print on the catwalk in 1947, proclaiming “If you’re fair and sweet, don’t wear it!”.

From there on out, leopard print has been associated with glamorous bombshells, from Marilyn Monroe to Joan Collins to Kate Moss.

As the uniform of the ultra-stylish, here are five ways to style the trending print this winter.

open image in gallery Marilyn Monroe wore the print both on and off the screen (Alamy/PA)

1. Monochrome and jeans

If you’re inclined to take a more pared-back approach to the trend, luckily leopard’s neutral tones make it an easy print to style with your wardrobe basics.

“I adore a statement coat. The key to doing it well is to keep the outfit very simple,” says fashion influencer and podcaster Ami Charlize.

“I always wear solid colours that compliment the colour and tone of the coat. At the end of the day, the statement coat is always going to steal the show so the outfit underneath should support in doing that.”

open image in gallery Model and presenter Alexa Chung often wears leopard print with her wardrobe staples (Alamy/PA)

Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof and Kate Moss are lovers of the leopard statement jacket, and it’s undoubtedly a staple for winter.

“Ganni and Barbour make a great leopard print coat that’s a more subtle statement piece,” Charlize notes. “Something like this styled with basics like a white tee and blue jeans can make for a model-off-duty look.”

Paired with a simple white T-shirt or black roll-neck, straight-leg jeans and heeled black boots – you have an ensemble that looks effortlessly chic and stylish.

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Animal Print Faux Fur Coat, £79.99

open image in gallery (Abercrombie and Fitch/PA)

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean, £49.99 (were £75)

open image in gallery (Schuh/PA)

Schuh Becca Square Toe Heeled Boots in <strong>Black</strong>, £55

2. Loud and proud

Like I said, leopard print has a peculiar way of drawing attention yet remaining a neutral. If you’re wanting to make a statement: more is simply more when it comes to the feline fabric.

open image in gallery All out leopard looks pervaded the Nineties (Alamy/PA)

In many ways the print is made for the maximalists. You can mix and match different leopard print pieces and cut up the outfit with monochromatic neutrals such as black boots or a bright belt.

open image in gallery (Nobody’s Child/PA)

Nobody’s Child Leopard Print Tie Neck Blouse, £75

open image in gallery (Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Green Faux Croc Twisted Buckle Jeans Belt, £12 (was £29.50)

3. Accents and accessories

The beauty of leopard is how it can work in both small and large print. From large spots sprawling scarves to smaller cheetah-like dots embellishing boots, accessories are a great way to integrate the trend into your winter ensemble.

“The leopard Adidas trainers are a great way to add flair to a basic outfit,” suggests Charlize. “You can get creative with leopard accents through claw clips, bags, or even leopard print scarves tied onto your bag.”

A leopard scarf, leather biker jacket and boots takes an edgier approach to the trend, whereas a leopard handbag, cream knit and tailored trousers channels ‘quiet luxury’.

open image in gallery (Rixo/PA)

Rixo Julien Leopard Scarf, £65

open image in gallery (Urban Outfitters/PA)

Urban Outfitters Hayden Faux Fur Leopard Bag, £42

4. Evening dress

For a smarter leopard look, investing in a dress is certainly not a waste, as good printed basics will remain in your wardrobe for years.

Paired with black tights, ballet pumps and a tailored jacket or with knee-high boots and a long-length coat – a leopard print dress is a suave but sexy winter staple.

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Collection Animal Print Round Neck Mini Shift Dress, £35

open image in gallery (Schuh/PA)

Schuh Lille Leather Ballerina Flat Shoes in Black, £26.99 (were £45)

5. Paired with red

Once regarded as the epitome of ‘OTT’ fashion, red and leopard has made an elevated comeback in 2024. “Since leopard is such a statement pattern and red is such a bold colour, there’s a very specific balance that needs to be maintained,” explains Charlize.

With red’s sophisticated counter-part burgundy trending this winter, pairing rich warm tones with leopard is an easy way to style the print.

open image in gallery Pops of red and leopard have been trending all year and are predicted to continue into winter (Alamy/PA)

“If you’re doing leopard and red, it’s going to look most balanced with a red top or coat and leopard trousers or skirt,” suggests Charlize.

A pop of a red scarf, bag or cardigan with a white top, leopard print jeans and trainers is an easy and wearable hit this winter.

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Crew Neck Cardigan – Red, £39.50

open image in gallery (Bond and Mason/PA)

Bond & Mason The Palmer Tote Bag – Wine Red, £23 (was £94)