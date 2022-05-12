Liberty London launches activewear range in iconic floral print

Liberty London has launched an activewear range consisting of leggings, long-sleeved running tops and waterproof jackets in the luxury department store’s signature floral print.

The garments in the Feel-Good Florals Activewear collection are made from recycled polyamide and elastane fabric.

They come in four floral colourways based on dark and light shades of pink and blue.

Liberty’s signature prints come from its printing mill in Lake Como, Italy, which has been running for more than a century.

The new collection of activewear is made from “high-tech Liberty Fabric bases” and offer “silhouette-shaping” as well as breathability and high performance, according to the brand.

(Liberty London)

Prices start at £95 for the leggings, £135 for the running tops and £195 for the running jackets.

“All pieces in the collection encompass versatile activewear pieces, rigorously designed for comfort and performance – made to last, while looking and feeling good,” Liberty London said.

(Liberty London)

Shoppers can browse and purchase the range in-store and online.

Liberty London’s printing mill prints approximately 50,000 meters of fabric per day using traditional screen-printing methods as well as digital printing.

The department store was founded in 1875 by Arthur Lasenby Liberty and began selling fabrics, ornaments and art objects.

Today, Liberty London stocks a huge array of men, women and children’s fashion labels, as well as products from luxury and emerging beauty and homeware brands.

The use of recycled materials in activewear has been growing steadily as brands work towards lower emission targets and reducing the use of fossil fuels in response to the climate crisis.

According to market intelligence platform Edited, there has been an 80 per cent increase in activewear made from recycled polyester since 2019.