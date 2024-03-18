Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lil Nas X has successfully completed the New York City Half Marathon - in a pair of designer shoes.

The “Old Town Road” singer, 24, competed in the 2024 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon for the first time ever on Sunday 17 March, wearing a pair of Coach leather high-top sneakers. According to Page Six, the rapper tried to find some appropriate running sneakers before the half marathon, but the store was closed and he was left with the high fashion shoes.

Lil Nas X - real name Montero Lamar Hill - opted for Coach’s Distressed High Top Sneaker in white as his shoe of choice. While the sneakers are currently sold out on Coach’s website, they’re available on Amazon for $162.25.

In addition to his luxury brand shoes, Lil Nas X wore an aptly-coloured green long sleeve shirt for the half marathon, which took place on St Patrick’s Day. The half marathon reportedly marked the first time the musician went running outdoors, per Page Six.

Following the race, he shared a video on his Instagram Story showing that his legs were so tired that he needed a wheelchair after running 13 miles. “Well... the race went well,” he joked, per Men’s Health. “It’s giving race!”

The race, which is put on by New York Road Runners (NYRR), is one of 60 races organised annually by the non-profit organisation. This year’s race drew more than 27,000 finishers, the most in event history. The route for the half marathon began in Brooklyn, over the Manhattan Bridge and FDR Drive, through Times Square, and ended in Central Park.

(NYRR)

The “Montero” singer finished the race in 2:32:53, per the NYRR’s race results. He ran alongside Roberto Mandje, NYRR’s Senior Advisor, Running Engagement and Coaching. In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for NYRR revealed that Lil Nas X will be receiving a pair of New Balance shoes and apparel “now that he’s caught the running bug”.

Lil Nas X wasn’t the only famous face to run in the half marathon. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes - who are both avid runners - joined the more than 27,000 runners competing in the race, as well as Catfish’s Nev Schulman.

The rapper has been a brand ambassador for Coach since 2022. He starred in the brand’s “Courage to Be Real” campaign and appeared in a video directed by Petra Collins. He also made his New York Fashion Week runway debut during Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in September 2022.

Last December, Coach and Lil Nas X teamed up to launch “The Lil Nas X Drop” - a capsule collection featuring a range of ready-to-wear bags, leather biker jackets, and shearling coats.