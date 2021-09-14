Lil Nas X fans can’t get enough of his three-in-one Met Gala look

It would be an understatement to say Lil Nas X pulled out all of the stops for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening.

Taking to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer debuted three different looks, each custom-designed by Donatella Versace.

The 22-year-old arrived in a regal looking gold satin cape featuring a long, flowing train and padded shoulders.

The cape, embellished with ornate gold beading, covered the entirety of the singer’s body apart from his head.

After posing for the cameras for a short while, security personnel removed the cape from the singer and revealed a shining, gold metallic suit of armour underneath.

For his third and final look of the night, he unveiled a slinky bodysuit in Versace’s signature black and gold colour palette.

The form-fitting one piece was entirely covered in gold crystals and featured a gold zip through the front torso.

He accessorised with a gold choker and a matching gold manicure. Intricate gold earrings and a small winged gold eyeliner completed the look.

Speaking to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, Lil Nas X said the shedding of multiple outfits on the red carpet was symbolic of his career journey.

“We wanted to start with royalty or a cloak like we are in our shell. And then we break out of it a little bit more and it’s kind of like me when I first got into the industry, because nobody knew who I was,” he explained.

Of the gold armour, he said it represented “the shelter” he built around himself before he came out on the last day of Pride in June 2019.

“And then this year, I feel like I really came out and that’s what this represents,” he said, gesturing to his final outfit.

It’s safe to say Lil Nas X did not disappoint his fans, who have come to expect extravagant looks whenever the singer graces a red carpet.

“Lil Nas X won the Met Gala & the year,” one fan tweeted. “How can he be that iconic???” another person asked.

A third said they felt inspired by his comments to Vogue. “I love his reasoning for the costume changes!!! So inspiring,” a fan wrote.

As expected, the dramatic ensembles also inspired a meme or two. One person noted that Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer was also wearing a shimmering gold and black outfit.

“Lil Nas X and Keke Palmer are dressed like a crime-fighting superhero duo and I would pay good money for that movie,” the user tweeted.

Another pointed out that Lady Gaga also underwent (four) outfit changes on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019.